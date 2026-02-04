US proposes trading bloc for critical minerals

The US on Wednesday said it wants dozens of countries to join a trading bloc for critical minerals to increase members' domestic production and to defend against low-cost supplies from places like China, which produces the majority of the world's rare earths.

Under the proposal, Vice President JD Vance said members of the “preferential zone” would allow their critical minerals to benefit from a price floor that would set a “fair market value” through adjustable tariffs.

“We want to eliminate that problem of people flooding into our markets with cheap critical minerals to undercut our domestic manufacturers,” Mr Vance told a summit at the State Department attended by ministers and representatives from more than 50 countries.

He said artificially cheap prices often mean domestic miners and makers are forced to close, at which point prices rise again and “the people who undercut them then jack up the price to a completely unfair level.”

“Supply chains remain brittle and exceptionally concentrated. Asset and commodity prices are persistently depressed, driven downwards by forces beyond any individual country's control,” he added.

The State Department did not immediately release a full list.

US undersecretary of state for economic affairs Jacob Helberg told reporters that countries want to “de-risk” the supply chain from single “points of failure” by sourcing minerals and rare earths from a more geographically diverse supply chain.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US initiative already had 55 partners and many had signed on.

Critical mineral supplies are “heavily concentrated in the hands of one country, and that lends itself to, at worst-case scenario, being used as a tool of leverage and geopolitics,” he said.

US attempts to create a critical minerals trading bloc might attract some scepticism, given President Donald Trump's recent threats to acquire Greenland and secure the vast Arctic island's mineral deposits.

The meeting comes two days after the administration announced a $12 billion initiative aimed at boosting the nation's domestic stockpiles of critical minerals to reduce its reliance on China components necessary to build cars, phones and computers. Known as Project Vault, is a public-private partnership that will be funded with $10 billion in seed money from the Export-Import Bank and roughly $2 billion in private capital.

About 50 countries attended the ministerial, a gathering to discuss the creation of tech supply chain partnerships that can bypass China. AFP

China mines 70 per cent of the world's rare earths and 90 per cent of global rare earths processing. China placed export restrictions on rare earths amid rising trade tensions between Beijing and Washington last year after they escalated tariff threats against each other. The two economic superpowers agreed to a trade truce in October to work on a framework that would resolve the trade disputes.

China's chokehold led Mr Trump on a global search for rare earths, which became a point of focus in numerous discussions with other countries.

Last year, the US struck an agreement with Ukraine for their rare earths, while critical minerals were also a key point in separate agreements with Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Thailand.

US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on Wednesday said he expects more countries to join the so-called rare earths club.