An anti-government protest in Tehran. AP
An anti-government protest in Tehran. AP
An anti-government protest in Tehran. AP
An anti-government protest in Tehran. AP

News

US

US imposes sanctions on Iran over deadly suppression of protests

At least 2,500 people killed in nationwide protests, rights group says

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

January 15, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

The US on Thursday announced a series of sanctions on Iran in response to a crackdown on protests throughout the country.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions were focused on "key Iranian leaders" involved in the suppression.

At least 2,500 people are reported to have been killed in nationwide demonstrations, with demands focused on the country's shattered economy and political change.

Hrana, a US-based rights group, said 2,403 of those killed were protesters, 12 of whom were children. More than 100 security personnel and government supporters were also killed.

“The United States stands firmly behind the Iranian people in their call for freedom and justice,” Mr Bessent said. “Treasury will use every tool to target those behind the regime’s tyrannical oppression of human rights.”

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated several Iranian officials overseeing parts of the security forces Washington says is violently repressing Iranian citizens. Tehran's security forces have been accused of firing live ammunition at protesters.

Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are also accused of attacking injured protesters in one hospital, as well as assaulting patients, family members and medical workers.

“The officials sanctioned today – and their organisations – bear responsibility for the thousands of deaths and injuries of their fellow citizens as protests erupted in each of these provinces,” the Treasury Department said.

In the same announcement, the US also sanctioned a network Washington says is the main way through which Iran moves tens of billions of dollars' worth of annual trade through the international finance system. The Treasury said the centre of the so-called shadow banking network is the “Rahbar” company, which the US said was established by Iranian banks to manage clients' international transactions.

In a message to protesters on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said “help is on its way” and urged Iranians to continue protesting against the government. He has previously said he is considering taking military action against the Iranian regime.

He said the previous day that any country doing business with Iran would face a tariff rate of 25 per cent on trade with the US.

Updated: January 15, 2026, 5:06 PM
IranUS

Most popular today

1

My Dubai Salary: ‘From earning Dh3,000 in Dubai Duty Free, I now draw Dh200,000 a month in real estate’

2

Sheffield Wednesday set for Moneyball tactics as Jordanian investor moves towards takeover

3

World must brace for turbulent two years, Davos report warns

4

Why Ruben Amorim and Manchester United parted ways and what Michael Carrick needs to focus on

5

Cartoon for January 15, 2026

6

L’imad Holding: Abu Dhabi's fourth investment pillar will be economic diversifier, analysts say

7

National Youth Orchestra becomes first from UAE to perform at Carnegie Hall

8

Iran regime cleanses streets of crackdown's scars with banners and billboards declaring 'victory'

9

Abu Dhabi appoints Sheikh Khaled as chairman of new sovereign wealth fund L'imad

10

Man-eater: Dubai resident has arm rebuilt after bug devours his flesh