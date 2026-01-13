Israel cuts contact with UN bodies, prompted by US withdrawals

Israel announced on Tuesday the “immediate suspension of contacts” with several UN agencies and international groups, deepening a long-running rift with the world body over the Gaza war.

The announcement follows the US withdrawal from dozens of multilateral bodies.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar ordered the move, instructing his department to assess co-operation with international organisations, spokesman Oren Marmorstein said.

“Further decisions will be made following a thorough examination and discussion,” Mr Marmorstein added.

The ministry said Israel had already severed ties with several UN bodies, including some of the same agencies from which the US withdrew last week.

President Donald Trump has ordered the US withdrawal from dozens of international organisations, including 31 UN bodies. The White House said prolonging participation in was “contrary to the interests of the United States”.

Israel announced its intention to withdraw from the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children in Armed Conflict, which it claimed had “shamelessly blacklisted” its military last year.

The country severed ties with the office last June, saying it was the only democratic country listed alongside groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram.

It also ended co-operation with the UN Women group, accusing the body of ignoring allegations of sexual violence against Israeli women during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. Israel terminated its agreement with UN Women last July and requested the departure of its chief in the country.

Other organisations with which Israel said it had already disengaged include the UN Conference on Trade and Development, and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, which it accused of issuing “virulently anti-Israel” reports.

In addition, Israel said it would sever ties with the UN Alliance of Civilisations, UN Energy, and the Global Forum on Migration and Development, which it said undermines nations’ ability to enforce immigration laws.

Thomas Helm contributed to this report from Jerusalem