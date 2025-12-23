US authorities use AI Santa to announce new push for 'self-deportation'

US authorities are using Santa Claus to publicise their latest push for undocumented migrants to leave America voluntarily.

Using artificial intelligence, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency have created a video of Father Christmas wearing an immigration officer's uniform and arresting people before putting them on an “ICE Air” plane.

The video comes as the Trump administration has tripled the amount of money it is offering undocumented migrants to “self-deport”. Until the end of the year, migrants will receive $3,000 – up from $1,000 – plus paid travel if they agree to leave the US voluntarily.

Officials have called the programme a more efficient alternative to costly arrests and removals. Authorities say the increased bonus payments would save money for the government, which says it costs about $17,000 a person to arrest, detain and remove a migrant.

The move is the latest effort to escalate mass deportations, a hallmark of US President Donald Trump's first year back in office.

“Avoid ICE Air and Santa's naughty list!” ICE said on X.

Many users on X criticised the campaign for co-opting the goodwill message of Christmas, with some flagging the irony of using Father Christmas, who would be an immigrant when he visits the US, to promote deportations. It was not clear if he even has authorisation to work in the US.

The Santa Claus ICE agent campaign is part of a broader holiday season campaign aimed at increasing deportation numbers. In another post on X, ICE said migrants can “Go home for the holidays”.

Not to be outdone, the Department of Homeland Security's account posted an AI image of Santa-hat-wearing, camouflage-clad officers warning people in the US illegally that they would be going “Ho ho home”.

“Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Since January this year, 1.9 million undocumented migrants have voluntarily self-deported, according to Ms Noem.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has deported more than 335,000 people, according to ICE data.

During that same period, ICE arrested more than 285,000 foreigners accused of being in the country illegally or being deportable.

