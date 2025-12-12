US 'incredibly disappointed' over renewed violence in eastern DRC

Washington’s envoy to the UN said on Friday that the US is “profoundly concerned and incredibly disappointed” over the renewed outbreak of violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, accusing Rwanda of leading the East African region towards expanded conflict.

“Rather than a march towards peace, as we saw under President [Donald] Trump's leadership in recent weeks, Rwanda is leading the region towards increased instability and war,” Mike Waltz told the Security Council.

The M23 armed group – widely believed to be backed by Rwanda – has seized large swathes of the eastern DRC over the past year and has resumed its offensive in recent days, capturing the key city of Uvira.

M23 rebel fighters have captured the key city of Uvira the eastern DRC (file photo). Reuters

The Tutsi rebel group has been operating in the DRC for more than a decade, with the latest iteration of the conflict beginning in 2021, as the group fights for ethnic rights and control over mineral resources.

The escalation comes despite Washington's diplomatic efforts. Last week, Mr Trump hosted Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi for talks aimed at ending the conflict, but the latest M23 offensive was already under way as the leaders met.

Mr Trump has claimed he is responsible for ending eight wars, including the conflict in East Africa.

“We are deeply concerned that the Rwandan military's continued presence in Congolese territory in support of M23,” Mr Waltz said, warning that Washington will use “the tools at our disposal to hold to account spoilers to peace”.

He called on Rwanda to uphold its commitments as well as to recognise the DRC government's right to defend its territory and invite Burundian forces into its territory to track down rebels from their own country and help the fight against M23.

UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix warned that the escalating fighting risks spiralling into a wider regional conflict as M23 continues to make territorial gains.

Congolese civilians at a reception centre in Gatumba, Burundi, after fleeing fighting between M23 rebels and the army in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Reuters

Briefing the UN Security Council, Mr Lacroix said the new offensive by M23 forces in South Kivu had revived the spectre of a spreading “conflagration” across Africa’s Great Lakes region, which could have “incalculable consequences”.

He added that the conflict was becoming “increasingly regionalised”, pointing to the direct or indirect involvement of armed forces and groups from neighbouring countries, as well as cross-border movements of displaced civilians and combatants.

Mr Lacroix also warned that the latest developments pose a serious threat to the DRC's territorial integrity, saying there was a growing risk of the country’s progressive fragmentation, particularly in its east.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silkhaus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aahan%20Bhojani%20and%20Ashmin%20Varma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Property%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247.75%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20VentureSouq%2C%20Nordstar%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20Yuj%20Ventures%20and%20Whiteboard%20Capital%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: Panadol, Mickael Barzalona (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 6.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m, Winner: Mayehaab, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 6.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh85,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Monoski, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 7.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Eastern World, Royston Ffrench, Charlie Appleby 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Madkal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 1,200m, Winner: Taneen, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Cheeseburger%20ingredients %3Cp%3EPrice%20for%20a%20single%20burger%20%C2%A30.44%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%20a%20single%20bun%20%C2%A30.17%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%20a%20single%20cheese%20slice%20%C2%A30.04%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20Gherkins%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20ketchup%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%20%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20mustard%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20onions%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETotal%2068p%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ECredit%3A%20Meal%20Delivery%20Experts%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Power: 712hp at 6,100rpm Torque: 881Nm at 4,800rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 19.6 l/100km Price: Dh380,000 On sale: now

Fixtures: Wed Aug 29 – Malaysia v Hong Kong, Nepal v Oman, UAE v Singapore

Thu Aug 30 - UAE v Nepal, Hong Kong v Singapore, Malaysia v Oman

Sat Sep 1 - UAE v Hong Kong, Oman v Singapore, Malaysia v Nepal

Sun Sep 2 – Hong Kong v Oman, Malaysia v UAE, Nepal v Singapore

Tue Sep 4 - Malaysia v Singapore, UAE v Oman, Nepal v Hong Kong

Thu Sep 6 – Final

HWJN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Yasir%20Alyasiri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Baraa%20Alem%2C%20Nour%20Alkhadra%2C%20Alanoud%20Saud%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The Settlers Director: Louis Theroux Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz Rating: 5/5