US hopeful of breakthrough in talks for Turkey to rejoin F-35 programme

Washington is hopeful of a breakthrough in talks for Turkey to rejoin the F-35 fighter programme, US ambassador Tom Barrack said on Tuesday.

Ankara was barred from buying F-35s in 2019 after its acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

Reiterating the US position, Mr Barrack said on X that Turkey must abandon the Russian system before it can procure any F-35s.

The topic was discussed by US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a White House meeting in September.

Their “positive relationship” has created a “new atmosphere of co-operation”, Mr Barrack said.

“Our hope is that these talks will yield a breakthrough in the coming months”.