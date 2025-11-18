Trinidadian-US rapper Nicki Minaj is greeted by US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz on November 18. AFP
Trinidadian-US rapper Nicki Minaj is greeted by US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz on November 18. AFP
Trinidadian-US rapper Nicki Minaj is greeted by US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz on November 18. AFP
Trinidadian-US rapper Nicki Minaj is greeted by US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz on November 18. AFP

News

US

Rapper Nicki Minaj says violence against Christians in Nigeria should 'shake' the UN

For more than 15 years, Islamist insurgents have terrorised communities in north-eastern Nigeria, killing thousands

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
New York

November 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Rapper Nicki Minaj urged the UN on Tuesday to confront what she called escalating attacks on churches and Christian communities in Nigeria, saying the violence should “shake" the world body into action.

Speaking at the US mission to the UN, alongside ambassador Mike Waltz, Minaj said assaults on places of worship and the displacement of Christian families showed a deepening crisis that global leaders have been too slow to address.

“When one’s church, a place of worship, is destroyed, everyone’s heart should break,” she said. “And the foundation of the United Nations, with its core mandate to ensure peace and security, should shake.”

Nigeria, a nation of more than 235 million people and about 200 ethnic groups, is split between a mainly Muslim north and a largely Christian south.

For more than 15 years, Islamist insurgent groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province have terrorised communities in the north-east, killing thousands.

Minaj, known for hits including Starships, Super Bass and Barbie Dreams, has recently used her platform to highlight religious violence.

She said Christians in Nigeria were being “targeted, driven from their homes and killed”, with churches burnt and families “torn apart”. Entire communities were living in fear “simply because of how they pray".

Minaj framed the issue not as sectarian but as universal, insisting she was not seeking to take sides in Nigeria’s complex security situation.

“Protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides or dividing people,” she said. “It is about uniting humanity … This is about standing up in the face of injustice. It’s about what I’ve always stood for.”

A nun gives communion to Catholics at Mass at the Church of the Assumption in Lagos on April 21. AFP
A nun gives communion to Catholics at Mass at the Church of the Assumption in Lagos on April 21. AFP

The rapper thanked US President Donald Trump for “prioritising this issue and for his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria”.

Her remarks come days after Mr Trump redesignated Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" – a classification that can enable sanctions – citing what the administration called years of mass killings by Islamist militant groups and armed herders.

US officials claim more than 20,000 churches have been destroyed and thousands killed since 2009.

Nigeria denied the violence amounts to persecution, saying insecurity affects both Christian and Muslim communities.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu accused Washington of misrepresenting the country, calling Nigeria “a democracy with constitutional guarantees of religious liberty".

This month, however, an adviser said that Nigeria would welcome assistance from the US to combat Islamist militants, provided Washington respects its territorial integrity.

A burnt-out car at the Bungha Central Mosque in Mangu, Nigeria, on February 2, 2024. AFP
A burnt-out car at the Bungha Central Mosque in Mangu, Nigeria, on February 2, 2024. AFP

Minaj repeated her gratitude for living in a country where people “can freely and safely worship God”, adding that no group should face persecution for its beliefs.

Her participation followed her endorsement of a Trump post on Truth Social accusing Nigeria’s government of failing to protect Christian communities.

“Thank you to the President and his team for taking this seriously,” she wrote on social media.

Mr Trump’s move followed increased lobbying from conservative Christian groups urging him to escalate pressure on Abuja.

He even raised the prospect of military action, warning US troops could be sent “guns a-blazing” to defend Christian communities.

The bio

Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions

School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira

Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk

Dream City: San Francisco

Hometown: Dubai

City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid

Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)

Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery)

Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery)

Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

UAE currency
While you're here
Match info

Premier League

Manchester United 2 (Martial 30', Lingard 69')
Arsenal 2 (Mustafi 26', Rojo 68' OG)

Our Time Has Come
Alyssa Ayres, Oxford University Press

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20OneOrder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20March%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tamer%20Amer%20and%20Karim%20Maurice%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cairo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E82%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Series%20A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs: 2018 Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE

Price, base / as tested: Dh263,235 / Dh420,000

Engine: 3.0-litre supercharged V6

Power 375hp @ 6,500rpm

Torque: 450Nm @ 3,500rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 9.4L / 100kms

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs

Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12

Power: 819hp

Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm

Price: From Dh1,700,000

Available: Now

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre V6

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm

Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

Polarised public

31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views

19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views

19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all

Source: YouGov

While you're here
On Women's Day
Updated: November 18, 2025, 9:40 PM
UNChristianityNigeriaUS

Most popular today

1

My Dubai Salary: ‘I'm 26 and earn around Dh18,000 a month at a start-up’

2

Anunay Sood cause of death: Las Vegas police report details final moments

3

Physical: Asia finale - who won Netflix’s new competition series?

4

Physical: Asia winners revealed – full final leaderboard and country standings

5

Why Egypt's new Grand Museum is dealing with backlash over chaotic ticketing

6

UAE National Day holidays announced for private and public sector

7

Nomad Abu Dhabi gives new life to Zayed International Airport's decommissioned Terminal 1

8

'Who will listen, will win': Emirates' Sheikh Ahmed says Boeing best placed to make bigger jets

9

Abu Dhabi’s cinematic backdrop features in making-of video for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

10

Cloudflare says services 'operating normally' after major disruption