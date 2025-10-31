Feeling flush? Solid gold toilet goes to auction with $10 million starting price

A piece of art that is a solid gold toilet could sell for more than $10 million when it goes to auction next month, Sotheby's announced on Friday.

The fully functional, 100kg, 18k gold toilet – called America – was created by artist Maurizio Cattelan in 2016. It will go on the block on November 18, and Sotheby's said it will accept payment in the form of cryptocurrency.

Sotheby's described it as “one of the century’s most influential – and infamous – artworks”.

The starting bid will be determined by the price of the artwork’s weight in gold, rising or falling with the gold market until the auction. Currently, that means bidding would open at about $10 million.

America was installed in a bathroom at the Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2016. Visitors were encouraged to use the toilet, in its original function, and more than 100,000 people queued to experience what the museum called “unprecedented intimacy with a work of art”.

“Cattelan’s incisive commentary on the collision of artistic production and commodity value has never felt more timely,” Sotheby's said in a release. “The appearance of America at auction will confront the question that has long preoccupied not only Cattelan but also the art world at large, namely: how do we value art?”

The artist has described the artwork as “the art of the 1 per cent for the other 99 per cent”.

America made headlines in 2019 when it was displayed at then stolen from the UK's Blenheim Palace – where former prime minister Winston Churchill was born and buried. Cattelan said following the robbery that “I’ve always loved heist films and at last I’m in one of them”.

The piece will next be installed in a bathroom at New York’s Breuer Building, Sotheby's new home, until the auction.

Cattelan, a self-taught artist from Italy who was a furniture maker before launching his art career, has made history at Sotheby's before. In November 2024, his work Comedian – a banana fastened to a wall with duct tape – sold for $6.2 million.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The biog Favourite book: Animal Farm by George Orwell Favourite music: Classical Hobbies: Reading and writing

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

MEFCC information Tickets range from Dh110 for an advance single-day pass to Dh300 for a weekend pass at the door. VIP tickets have sold out. Visit www.mefcc.com to purchase tickets in advance.

GROUPS AND FIXTURES Group A

UAE, Italy, Japan, Spain Group B

Egypt, Iran, Mexico, Russia Tuesday

4.15pm: Italy v Japan

5.30pm: Spain v UAE

6.45pm: Egypt v Russia

8pm: Iran v Mexico

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Playstation 4, Xbox One, Windows

​​​​​​​Release Date: April 10

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying