'It makes me mad and sad': observers shocked by destruction of White House East Wing

The total destruction of the White House's East Wing of has stunned Washington after US President Donald Trump had the historic structure demolished to make way for a ballroom.

Demolition crews last week smashed their way through the colonnaded building, destroying the wing's two storeys of offices and reception rooms.

Rubble is all that remains of the building and its in-house cinema, and a famous covered walkway to the White House. An East Wing garden that was dedicated to Jacqueline Kennedy was also uprooted, photographs show.

Mr Trump estimates it will cost about $300 million to build a ballroom big enough for 999 guests. He insists American taxpayers will not foot the bill. Tech companies, cryptocurrency firms and other wealthy donors would pay.

Cleo Corsi-Zarr, who was visiting Washington from Colorado, criticised the source of the funding and the timing of the East Wing's destruction during a government shutdown.

“What irks me is that even if it's not our money, even if it's money that is loaned or borrowed or leveraged from someone else – he's not asking for money to feed our people and to put our people back … in their jobs,” Ms Corsi-Zarr told The National. “It just makes me really mad and sad.”

A satellite view shows the East Wing of the White House after demolition. Planet Labs PBC via Reuters

Her husband Jay Zarr raised concerns the East Wing demolition had been rushed through without the proper permits.

“Maybe we need a bigger space,” he said. “However, even in my own home, if I'm going to remodel my own house I have to get permission, I have to get permits, I have to show a design,” Mr Zarr said.

The White House “is our house, I just wish that the process was followed", he added.

The East Wing was built in the early 20th century under president Theodore Roosevelt. Over the decades, it has been as a type of operations centre for presidents' wives and their teams as they worked on projects close to their hearts, including beautifying and preserving the White House.

Some observers welcomed the project, saying it is in line with Mr Trump's “America First” approach to governing.

“We need a bigger ballroom to showcase American power,” said a tourist walking past the White House. “I think this is a great project.”

President George W Bush outside the East Wing of the White House in 2006. AP

But others said the changes have not gone through the proper channels, and questioned the motivation of big donors that so far include Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft.

Major crypto companies Coinbase, Ripple Labs and Tether Holdings will also be contributing, according to the White House. And so will defence giant Lockheed Martin and Israeli-American billionaire Miriam Adelson.

Richard Painter, who was the chief White House ethics lawyer under former president George W Bush, said the plan involves the use of public office for private gain and is probably in breach of the Anti-Deficiency Act.

Mr Painter says companies are donating to benefit their businesses.

“This type of transactional conduct meets the definition of bribery as was understood at the time the Constitution was drafted,” he told The National.

He said this administration and future ones are likely to benefit from the ballroom, calling it a “pay-to-play room”.

“This is a playroom for people who give money,” Mr Painter said. “Every future president who wants to have big parties for their campaign contributors, it is going to happen whether they're Democrat or Republican.”

He said the East Room of the White House, with a capacity of about 200 people, limited the use of the White House for big parties.

“This was not Buckingham Palace, it was not the palace of Versailles. We had a very nice, good, big ballroom,” Mr Painter said.

Mr Trump has said the new ballroom would be used to entertain hundreds of guests at a time in the White House. Currently, for events larger than 200 people, pavilions are set up on the White House grounds.

The Trump administration also says the President only needed permission for the planned construction, and not for the demolition, and plans will be sent soon to the National Capital Planning Commission.

