James Holtsnider confirmed as US ambassador to Jordan

The US Senate has confirmed James Holtsnider as the new ambassador to Jordan.

He was nominated by US President Donald Trump to be ambassador to Amman in September, replacing Yael Lempert, who was appointed by former US president Joe Biden.

Mr Holtsnider, who was confirmed on Tuesday, is a career Foreign Service officer who has served in embassies around the world, including in Iraq, Tunisia, Afghanistan and Somalia.

Before becoming an ambassador, he served as the senior official for the Bureau of Political Military Affairs and also in the Bureau of Emerging Threats at the State Department. He also served as the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Kuwait, and was the deputy director of the Office of Iranian Affairs in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs at the State Department.

According to his biography on the State Department website, Mr Holtsnider received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado and his master’s degree from Princeton University. He speaks Italian and French.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Mr Holtsnider served for six years in the US Marine Corps.

During his confirmation hearing last month, Mr Holtsnider described the relationship between the US and Jordan as "very strong" but said it could "always be strengthened".

"I do think there is always more work to do to strengthen the bilateral relationship, particularly given the important role that Jordan plays in the region right now, and it has played for many, many years, particularly as we look at implementing the President's policy on Syria and activities going on in Israel," he told the committee.

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule 1st Test India won by 304 runs at Galle

India won by 304 runs at Galle 2nd Test India won by innings and 53 runs at Colombo

India won by innings and 53 runs at Colombo 3rd Test August 12-16 at Pallekele

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Chelsea 2 Burnley 3

Chelsea Morata (69'), Luiz (88')

Burnley Vokes (24', 43'), Ward (39')

Red cards Cahill, Fabregas (Chelsea)

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900