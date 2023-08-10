New US ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert sworn in

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday swore in Yael Lempert as the new US ambassador to Jordan.

Ms Lempert, a career diplomat, was confirmed for the position in July.

“The US remains committed to our strong partnership with the Kingdom as our long-time ally & essential strategic partner in the region,” a social media post by the State Department's Near Eastern Affairs office read.

Congratulations to Yael Lempert on her swearing in by @VP as the new U.S. Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan! The U.S. remains committed to our strong partnership with the Kingdom as our long-time ally & essential strategic partner in the region. pic.twitter.com/3PFYLZLJs8 — U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) August 10, 2023

Ms Lempert was nominated for the ambassadorship in January.

“Lempert’s substantive background in Near Eastern affairs, demonstrated ability to lead large inter-agency teams, language expertise and broad diplomatic experience make her a well-qualified candidate to serve as US ambassador to Jordan,” the State Department said in its letter nominating her for the role.

Who is Yael Lempert?

A native of Ithaca, New York, Ms Lempert earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, and is the recipient of a number of State Department Superior and Meritorious Honour awards.

Prior to her confirmation, she served as the principal deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, after working as its acting assistant secretary. She has also worked on Middle East topics at the National Security Council.

Ms Lempert, who speaks Arabic, has worked at the US embassies in Libya and Egypt as well as at the US Consulate in Jerusalem.

She was part of the US delegation to the first Negev Forum Working Groups conference in- Abu Dhabi in January, where she met representatives from Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Morocco and the UAE to push regional integration and co-operation.