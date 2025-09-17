US designates Iran-backed militias as foreign terrorist organisations

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday announced that the US was designating four Iran-backed militia groups as foreign terrorist organisations.
The State Department had previously considered all four groups “specially designated global terrorists”.
“As the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, Iran continues to provide support that enables these militias to plan, facilitate or directly carry out attacks across Iraq,” Mr Rubio said.
He added that the move contributed to Washington's “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.
The four groups are: Harakat Al Nujaba, Kata’ib Sayyid Al Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah Al Awfiya and Kata’ib Al Imam Ali.
These groups are affiliated with the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) but operate outside it.
Acting within the “Axis of Resistance” – an Iran-backed umbrella group for militias in the region – they previously sent fighters to Syria and launched attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria.
Terrorist designations expose and isolate entities and individuals, denying them access to the US financial system and resources they need to carry out attacks.
