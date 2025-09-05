The US government is considering barring Iranian diplomats from shopping at big, members-only wholesale stores like Costco and Sam’s Club without permission from the State Department during a high-level UN meeting in New York this month.

According to an internal State Department memo, the proposal is one of a raft of restrictions being floated for several delegations, including those from Iran, Sudan, Zimbabwe and Brazil.

The memo, which was seen by the AP news agency, says the Trump administration is considering severely limiting their ability to travel outside New York City.

The US government has already denied visas for Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and his large delegation to attend the gathering at the UN General Assembly that begins on September 22.

While the potential restrictions are still under consideration and the circumstances could change, the proposals would be another step in the Trump administration’s crackdown on visas, which already includes a wide-ranging review of those holding legal permissions to come to the US and those seeking entry to head to the UN meeting.

Such big, members-only wholesale stores like Costco and Sam’s Club have been a favourite of Iranian diplomats posted to and visiting New York because they are able to buy large quantities of products not available in their country for relatively cheap prices and send them home.

Such big, members-only wholesale stores like Costco have been a favourite of Iranian diplomats in New York. AFP

It was not immediately clear if or when the proposed shopping ban would take effect, but the memo said the State Department was looking at drafting rules that would allow it to impose terms and conditions on memberships in wholesale clubs by all foreign diplomats.

But one country that will see fewer restrictions is Syria, whose delegation members have received a waiver from limitations that have been put on their UN travel for more than a decade.

The waiver was issued last week, according to the memo, and comes as the Trump administration seeks to build ties following the ouster last year of Syria's former president Bashar Al Assad and integrate the once-pariah nation into the Middle East.

Although named as possible targets, the memo did not specify what restrictions might be imposed on the Sudanese and Zimbabwean delegations.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Non-oil%20trade %3Cp%3ENon-oil%20trade%20between%20the%20UAE%20and%20Japan%20grew%20by%2034%20per%20cent%20over%20the%20past%20two%20years%2C%20according%20to%20data%20from%20the%20Federal%20Competitiveness%20and%20Statistics%20Centre.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%2010%20years%2C%20it%20has%20reached%20a%20total%20of%20Dh524.4%20billion.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ECars%20topped%20the%20list%20of%20the%20top%20five%20commodities%20re-exported%20to%20Japan%20in%202022%2C%20with%20a%20value%20of%20Dh1.3%20billion.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EJewellery%20and%20ornaments%20amounted%20to%20Dh150%20million%20while%20precious%20metal%20scraps%20amounted%20to%20Dh105%20million.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERaw%20aluminium%20was%20ranked%20first%20among%20the%20top%20five%20commodities%20exported%20to%20Japan.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETop%20of%20the%20list%20of%20commodities%20imported%20from%20Japan%20in%202022%20was%20cars%2C%20with%20a%20value%20of%20Dh20.08%20billion.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now