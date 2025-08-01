President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One on July 29, 2025. Getty Images / AFP
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One on July 29, 2025. Getty Images / AFP

Trump orders two nuclear submarines to be repositioned after Russian former president's comments

Dmitry Medvedev has emerged as one of the Kremlin's most outspoken anti-western hawks

August 01, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in regions near Russia in response to threats from former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

“I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Mr Medvedev on Thursday told Mr Trump to remember that Moscow possessed Soviet-era nuclear strike capabilities of last resort.

US President Donald Trump posted this message on Truth Social on August 1, 2025.

Mr Medvedev has emerged as one of the Kremlin's most outspoken anti-western hawks since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022. Kremlin critics deride him as an irresponsible loose canon, though some western diplomats say his statements give a flavour of thinking in senior Kremlin policy-making circles.

Russia's Security Council's Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. via Reuters

