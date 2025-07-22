Trump pulls out of Unesco for second time

The US announced on Tuesday it is once again leaving Unesco, accusing the UN cultural and education agency of bias against Israel and promoting “divisive” causes.
“Continued involvement in Unesco is not in the national interest of the United States,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement.
The agency, best known for designating World Heritage sites, has long been a point of contention for Washington, which has criticised its resolutions seen as hostile to Israel.
President Donald Trump pulled out of Unesco in 2017 during in his first term, only for his successor Joe Biden to rejoin in 2023.
“I deeply regret President Donald Trump's decision to once again withdraw the United States of America from Unesco – a decision that will take effect at the end of December 2026," the agency's director general Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.
“The reasons put forward by the United States to withdraw from the organisation are the same as seven years ago, even though the situation has changed profoundly, political tensions have receded and Unesco today constitutes a rare forum for consensus on concrete and action-orientated multilateralism.”
Ms Bruce described Unesco as working “to advance divisive social and cultural causes” and being overly focused on UN sustainability goals, which she described as a “globalist, ideological agenda”.
She also cited what she said was the organisation's anti-Israeli position in admitting Palestine as a state.
“Unesco's decision to admit the 'State of Palestine' as a member state is highly problematic, contrary to US policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organisation,” Ms Bruce said.
Ms Azoulay added: “This decision contradicts the fundamental principles of multilateralism and may affect first and foremost our many partners in the US – communities seeking site inscription on the World Heritage list, creative city status and university chairs."
The agency had diversified its sources of funding, receiving only about 8 per cent of its budget from Washington, said Ms Azoulay.
Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon praised the withdrawal. "The US decision is a fitting response to the consistent misguided anti-Israel bias of Unesco, an organisation that has lost its way," he said.
He added that the US "continues to demonstrate moral clarity in the international arena" by reassessing its financial support for international bodies.
