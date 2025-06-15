Trump warns Iran: US military will unleash 'full strength' if it attacks

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday that any attack on the United States would trigger a military response of unprecedented force, while distancing Washington from Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and intelligence sites.
Writing on social media, Mr Trump said the United States “had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight,” referring to Israel’s military operations against Tehran.
He acknowledged prior knowledge of the strikes but emphasised American non-involvement.
Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani accused the US on Friday during an emergency session of the Security Council of providing full political and intelligence support to Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, calling the attacks a “declaration of war”.
“We will not forget that our people lost their lives as a result of the Israeli attacks with American weapons. These actions amount to a declaration of war,” he said.
Mr Trump warned that if the US were to be “attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before”.
“We can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel and end this bloody conflict!!!” he added.
A round of US-Iran nuclear talks that was due to be held in Oman on Sunday was cancelled.
Mr Trump on Friday urged Tehran to reach a deal with the US on its nuclear programme, or face “even more brutal” attacks by Israel.
The Middle East teetered on the brink on Friday after the Israeli military launched Operation “Rising Lion,” targeting Iran’s nuclear and military sites.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was launched to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival”.
“This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” he said on Friday.
Israel said its strikes have killed top generals and also senior scientists and experts involved in Iran's nuclear programme.
During his first term as President, Mr Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, dismantling an agreement brokered three years earlier under his predecessor Barack Obama and reimposing sanctions.
