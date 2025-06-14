Trump's military parade takes over Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday presided over a military parade in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army and Flag Day - both of which happened to fall on his 79th birthday.

Tanks and troops made the journey down Constitution Avenue in the US capital, while jets soared in the skies above.

Cannon were fired, military marching bands played and patriotic songs were sung.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk during a celebration of the US Army's 250th birthday. Reuters

Mr Trump watched from bleachers, flanked by his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.

"Thanks to their [the army's] extraordinary service and devotion, 250 years later, America stands tall, America stands proud and America stands free," Mr Trump said, recounting famed military exploits throughout US history. "We're the hottest country in the world, right now."

The streets were packed, with many wearing shirts and hats showing their support for Mr Trump. Some also wore attire disparaging Democrats.

Right outside the fenced-off parade venue, Trump merchandise venders were plentiful.

“We’ve got a beautiful pink hat, too,” shouted one of the merchants trying to sell hats embroidered with the President's name to parade attendees queuing before the event began.

Trump merchandise for sale ahead of the US Army's 250th anniversary parade in Washington. Bloomberg

Streets along the parade route were shut down, and security checkpoints were set up for those attending the ceremony.

“If you have anything that’s in a bottle or can you’re not getting through that security gate," shouted one of the security workers, talking to attendees queuing outside the security gates. “These things [full can] could be used as weapons, that’s why we’re taking them, but please enjoy yourself.”

Bottles of water and cans of an energy drink called "Phorm Energy" were passed out to attendees upon entering. The flavour of the energy drink was "Screamin' Freedom".

In the US capital, large-scale military parades are rare.

The last time a similar parade took place was in 1991 shortly after the US liberated Kuwait from Saddam Hussein.

Yet Mr Trump, going back to his first term in office, has always wanted to hold one.

This parade has not been without controversy.

Critics have called it ostentatious, drawing comparisons to dictatorships like North Korea.

“Military parades are about honouring those who have served, not praising a president who only thinks about himself,” Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly posted on X.

Even some Republicans have expressed reservations. Senator Rand Paul said that he didn't think the parade was appropriate.

"Never been a big fan of goose-stepping soldiers and big tanks and missiles rolling down the street," he told reporters. "So, if you ask me, I wouldn't have done it."

The timing of the US military parade amid the deadly air-strikes exchanged between Israel and Iran and coupled with the deteriorating situation in Gaza, also proved to be problematic juxtaposition.

A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday (AP)

In addition, the Trump administration has made slashing government spending one of its central policy goals. Most estimates indicated that the planning and logistics for the parade cost US taxpayers as much as $45 million dollars.

About six in 10 Americans have said the parade is “not a good use” of government spending, according to a Thursday poll conducted by the Associated Press-Norc Centre for Public Affairs Research.

There were concerns from local elected officials in Washington that the large, heavy would damage to the streets in the US capital.

But for those in attendance, many of whom queued for hours before it started to get a prime spot, the critics, concerns and worries about the parade seemed to melt on contact.

"Well, other countries celebrate and have military parades, in France, everybody celebrates it, why can’t we?” said Jeanette, who told The National that she had travelled from Indiana to see the event.

A military parade commemorates the US Army's 250th anniversary. AP

"I’m here to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Army, and also it’s Trump’s birthday today."

There were protests outside the parade as well, though Mr Trump had said in recent days that any demonstration would be met with "very big force". About 400 people, organised by a group called RefuseFascism.org, marched through Washington and gathered for a rally in a park opposite the White House.

Large protests against the Trump administration, called "No Kings" demonstrations, drew thousands of participants in various other cities throughout the country.

"I did see a few protesters on my way here, near the metro station," said Joseph Casaretto, who travelled from Texas to watch the event. "But the protests were small, absolutely nothing like you're seeing in Los Angeles."

Another Washington parade attendee, US Army veteran Zachary Lambidakis urged critics of the parade and Mr Trump's decision to hold the parade, to focus their energies elsewhere.

"Enjoy the whole process," he said. "Yes, there’s going to be some issues or some conflicts but that’s perfectly normal and not everybody is going to agree, but we can agree to disagree.”

Mr Lambidakis said he could not remember a similar event taking place in Washington for his entire adult life, and that it was long overdue.

“We’re being blessed with the opportunity to appreciate our veterans and the active-duty people," he said.

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting