Trump's US military parade draws cheers and criticism

Critics say rare display of military might is something more typical of authoritarian regimes

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

June 13, 2025

Planes will streak the skies in Washington, tanks will roll down the streets and uniformed soldiers will march in unison, in the heart of the American capital on Saturday, in celebration of the US Army's 250th birthday as well as Flag Day.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the city to attend the military parade where President Donald Trump – whose birthday falls on the day – is expected to speak.

“It's going to be a parade the likes of which, I don't know if we've ever had a parade like that,” Mr Trump said this week. “We have a lot of those army aeroplanes flying over the top, and we have tanks all over the place, and we have thousands and thousands of soldiers going to bravely march down the streets – it's going to be a beautiful day, I think, and we're going to celebrate our country.”

The festivities, long on the US calendar, picked up steam after the Republican President took office for a second time this year.

The last time the US held a large-scale military parade in Washington was in 1991, after the ousting of Iraqi president Saddam Hussein's army from Kuwait.

Critics of Mr Trump have criticised the plan, calling it a costly vanity project, and hypocritical for a leader who has worked to slash government jobs and spending. US officials have said the event will cost tens of millions in taxpayer dollars.

About six in 10 Americans have said Saturday's parade is “not a good use” of government spending, according to a Thursday poll conducted by the Associated Press-Norc Centre for Public Affairs Research.

Some Democratic leaders are unsettled by the enormous display of state power, saying that it is akin to those flaunted by dictatorships.

“Military parades are about honouring those who have served, not praising a president who only thinks about himself,” Arizona Senator Mark Kelly said in a post on X.

In a stark display of the deep divisions in American society and visions for the future, demonstrations across the country are expected under the slogan “No Kings”, in what organisers say will be a day of defiance against Mr Trump's policies and his disregard for the nation's constitution.

“From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism – and show the world what democracy really looks like,” the group wrote on their website. “We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.”

Speaking during an event in the White House on Thursday, Mr Trump rejected the notion that he behaves like a king.

“I don't feel like a king,” Mr Trump said. “I have to go through hell to get things approved.”

The parade comes amid worsening national tension, after Mr Trump sent 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 US Marines to Los Angeles amid protests that erupted at the weekend over the administration's anti-immigration policies.

“Trump is pulling a military dragnet all across Los Angeles, well beyond his stated intent to just go after violent and serious criminals,” California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday. “His agents are arresting dishwashers, gardeners, day labourers and seamstresses – that's just weakness. Weakness masquerade as strength.”

Mr Newsom has filed a lawsuit to try to stop the President's military intervention in his state, calling it an assault on democracy. He also spoke against Saturday's military parade calling it a “vulgar display” aimed at celebrating Mr Trump's birthday.

No protests are scheduled to be held in Washington on Saturday, in part to avoid confrontation with the pro-Trump crowd, although several demonstrations are expected in other cities.

Updated: June 13, 2025, 12:00 AM
