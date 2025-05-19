US President Donald Trump visited the Abrahamic Family House, a symbol of the series of agreements that have normalised relations with Israel. Reuters
Why Trump came back from Gulf with $2tn investments but empty-handed on Gaza

Experts tie lack of major progress on Gaza ceasefire with uncertainty over Saudi-Israel normalisation

Jihan Abdalla
May 19, 2025