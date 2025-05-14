The entrance of Evin prison in Tehran, Iran, where Dr Ahmadreza Djalali is being held. Wana / Reuters
Group of former Iran detainees calls on Stockholm to secure release of Swedish-Iranian doctor

Joint letter appeals to Swedish government to seize 'rare opportunity for dual humanitarian action'

Jihan Abdalla
May 14, 2025