Trump administration to restore foreign students' legal status

President Donald Trump's administration said on Friday that it is restoring the visa registrations of potentially thousands of foreign students in the US whose legal status had recently been abruptly terminated.

The decision was announced during a court hearing before a federal judge in Boston, Massachusetts, who was hearing a challenge by one of many international students suing over the administration's actions. Those students' status had been revoked as a result of their records being terminated from a database of the roughly 1.1 million foreign student visa holders, putting them at risk of deportation.

Many students said their institutions had blocked their ability to continue taking classes or conducting research, sometimes weeks before graduation. Since Mr Trump took office in late January, records for more than 4,700 students have been removed from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-maintained database known as Student and Exchange Visitor Information Systems (Sevis), according to the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

The database monitors compliance with visa terms and records foreign students' addresses, progress towards graduation and other information. To remain in the database, student visa holders have to obey conditions like limits on employment and avoiding illegal activity.

Universities have reported some students being forced to leave immediately after discovering their visas had been cancelled in the Sevis, or via unexpected text or email. The federal government told congressional committees earlier this month that it had terminated more than 4,700 immigration status records for foreign students, according to Nafsa, the association of international educators. But erasing those records is different to revoking visas.

The terminations of student records sparked more than 100 lawsuits, with judges in more than 50 of the cases across at least 23 states ordering the Trump administration to temporarily undo the actions. The Trump administration's visa revocations took particular aim at those who have previous charges or who participated in political activism, such as on-campus pro-Palestine protests.

In late March, the US State Department said it had revoked at least 300 visas, many to foreign students, as it cracks down on people who participated in protests against the war in Gaza. It is unclear how this new decision will affect students who are currently in ICE custody.

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances