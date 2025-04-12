Takreem America Awards in Washington honour Arab contributions to science, industry, philanthropy and more

The annual <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/04/22/takreem-america-awards/" target="_blank">Takreem America Awards</a> took place in Washington on Friday night, as the organisation honoured achievements from the Arab American community. Takreem America was founded in 2019 with the goal of connecting Arab Americans to their heritage and fostering inclusivity and prosperity. Prominent members of the Arab American community arrived in the US capital to celebrate this year's award winners, who are making a difference in a host of areas, from sustainability to medicine to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/fashion" target="_blank">fashion</a>. "A lot of times, in the Middle East, we tend to wait until someone passes away before we recognise them and so I'm thrilled that people are being recognised, because they become role models for the younger generations," Nermien Riad, founder and executive director of Coptic Orphans, a children's charity that operates in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt" target="_blank">Egypt</a>, told<i> The National.</i> Earlier in the day, Takreem America held the Takminds Forum, which focused on conversations and panels with global experts in politics, technology, culture and business. "I think it's really important for us, people in the global Arab community to celebrate what we're doing and the advancements in our community," Syrian American Dannia Hakki, co-founder of public relations firm Moki Media who was a guest at one of the Takminds panels, told <i>The National.</i> "I feel like we get wrapped up in this political narrative and there's this stereotype that we just can't shake when we're constantly in political turmoil. And the things that we're doing to contribute to society are kind of glossed over or overlooked." Here are those honoured this year: <b>Rabi Mohtar</b>, Sustainability and environmental leadership Mr Motar is a professor at Texas A&M University. His research focuses on Water-Energy-Food (WEF) Nexus trade-offs, with the aim of providing sustainable strategies for managing natural resources. His work attempts to build bridges between science and policy, influencing global sustainability efforts through research, governance and capacity building. He serves as a governor of the World Water Council and an executive board member of the International Water Resources Association, leading initiatives to modernise integrated water resources management "It's a good feeling to be recognised, especially by your own people," Mr Motar told <i>The National</i>, saying the award was particularly significant "coming from home". <b>Charbel Farhat</b>, Scientific and technological achievement Mr Farhat is the Vivian Church Hoff Professor of Aircraft Structures at Stanford University in California. With his research focused on computational mechanics, fluid-structure interaction and high-performance computing, Mr Farhat has made major contributions to aerospace engineering, defence technology and computational modelling. His research, supported by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nasa" target="_blank">Nasa</a>, the US Department of Defence, Boeing, Toyota, Volkswagen and other global companies and institutions, continues to drive advancements in aerospace engineering, supercomputing and other areas. <b>Joseph Geagea</b>, Corporate leadership Mr Geagea is a global energy executive with a 40-year career at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/02/17/eni-and-chevron-sign-deals-to-develop-cypriot-gas-fields-with-egypt/" target="_blank">Chevron</a>. As a member of Chevron’s executive committee, he played a major role in overseeing technology, capital projects, cybersecurity and other areas for the company’s worldwide operations. He is credited with developing and carrying out Chevron’s corporate transformation strategy, modernising its culture, structure and digital capabilities, and implementing enterprise-wide cost-saving initiatives that delivered multibillion-dollar efficiencies. Mr Geagea told the audience that during his decades-long career, he found that "leadership is not about making decisions - it's about listening, it's about adapting and earning trust". <b>Reem Acra</b>, Cultural excellence <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/fashion-guru-reem-acra-set-to-reveal-top-local-talent-at-yas-mall-fashion-contest-1.169617" target="_blank">Ms Acra</a> is a fashion designer known for her bridal and ready-to-wear collections that blend tradition with modernity. Her creations have been worn by A-list celebrities including Angelina Jolie and Taylor Swift, and have been seen on the red carpet at the Oscars, Grammys and other events. <i>Forbes </i>has recognised her as one of the world's 10 most influential Arab women, and she has mentored many emerging designers as host of Middle East <i>Fashion Star.</i> Ms Acra told the audience that her journey from the souqs of Lebanon to the runways of New York allowed her to take her Arab heritage and "transform it into something new, something timeless". <b>Richard and Kaye Westmark</b>, Lifetime achievement Kaye Westmark is clinical assistant professor of radiology at the University of Texas Health Science Centre, and Richard Westmark is founder and executive chairman of Westmark Enterprise as well as founder and chief investment officer of Triple V Management. The couple have made many contributions to medicine, finance and philanthropy. Richard Westmark told the event that the Arab community "is a role model that should be held up to the world ... it's certainly a role model in how to survive and often thrive in a setting of adversity". <b>Samia Farouki</b>, Lifetime achievement Ms Farouki is founder and chairwoman of HII-Finance Corporation, a global investment company in Washington. The firm is focused on originating and overseeing women-owned businesses, and helping them grow across national and international markets. She has spent decades building bridges between the Arab world and the US. She founded and oversaw the Arab American Cultural Foundation/Alif Gallery, the first US-based platform dedicated to showcasing Arab art and culture. She has also served on the board or advised several major institutions, including the Middle East Institute and the Kennedy Centre’s International Committee on the Arts. <b>Michael and Hoda Kardoush</b>, Lifetime achievement Michael Kardoush is an engineer and entrepreneur, and Hoda Kardoush is a community leader and advocate for Arab culture and education. Both are also involved in philanthropy. Together, the Kardoushes support a variety of philanthropic initiatives. After the loss of their son to cancer, the couple created the Paul Kardoush Memorial Endowed Lecture Series at the University of Houston to foster conversations across the Arab world. Their work with the Leonard Education Organisation provides scholarships for Palestinian students globally.