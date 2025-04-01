US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz used Gmail for work, report says

US President Donald Trump's embattled National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and another staff member used Gmail for official communications, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday

Quoting documents and interviews with US officials, the Post said that one of Mr Waltz's senior aides used Gmail to discuss military positions and weapons systems, while he himself had his schedule and other work documents sent to his account on the email service.

Mr Waltz is already under scrutiny for his questionable tradecraft, after he inadvertently added the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic to a group chat last month on Signal, a commercially available messaging app, in which air strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels were discussed.

Officials including Mr Waltz and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth used the chat to discuss details of the air strike times and intelligence, unaware that the highly sensitive information was being read by a member of the media.

Mr Trump has so far rejected calls to sack Mr Waltz or Mr Hegseth, calling the scandal a “witch hunt.”

