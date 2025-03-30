US President Donald Trump waves to supporters at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He withdrew the country from a nuclear pact with Iran during his first term in office. AP
US President Donald Trump waves to supporters at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He withdrew the country from a nuclear pact with Iran during his first term in office. AP

News

US

'There will be bombing', Trump tells Iran if it fails to reach nuclear deal

US President also says he could increase economic pressure on Tehran

The National

March 30, 2025