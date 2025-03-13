Kuwait releases six jailed Americans

Kuwait has released six US citizens from prison in what a representative of the prisoners called an "extraordinary act of mercy".

The group was made up of military veterans and contractors who had been held in prison on drug charges, in some cases for several years. Convictions for possession of illegal drugs in Kuwait can include long jail sentences or even the death penalty, the US State Department says.

"The prisoners who were released yesterday and their families are extraordinarily grateful to the Kuwaiti government for what is objectively an extraordinary act of mercy," Jonathan Franks, who represents the released prisoners and their families, told The National.

Mr Franks, who works on securing the release of US citizens detained abroad, said the group had been left in Kuwait because of "a misguided US government policy that has effectively abandoned Americans detained abroad that aren't designated [as] wrongfully detained".

The status of "wrongfully detained" means an American prisoner's case is handled by the administration’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

The release took place during Ramadan, when governments of Muslim-majority countries often grant pardons to prisoners.

It follows a visit to the region this week by US hostage envoy Adam Boehler. The National understands the idea of a potential release of prisoners was first raised in mid-January, when President Donald Trump took office and a new approach towards US citizens detained in foreign countries materialised.

Kuwait had not acknowledged the release on its state-run KUNA news agency at the time of writing.

The small, oil-rich nation that borders Iraq and Saudi Arabia, is considered a major non-Nato ally of the US.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month Washington “remains steadfast in its support for Kuwait’s sovereignty and the well-being of its people".

