A salvage worker guides a wing of American Airlines flight 5342 as a crane lowers it onto a barge in the Potomac River during recovery work in Arlington, Virginia. Getty Images via AFP
Washington DC plane crash: officials investigating possible altitude data discrepancy from helicopter

Black Hawk crew was likely wearing night-vision goggles, National Transportation Safety Board says

Cody Combs
Washington

February 14, 2025