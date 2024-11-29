Black Friday shoppers at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York. AFP
Black Friday shoppers at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York. AFP

US retailers bet on deals to boost sales on Black Friday

S&P 500 index hits record high as Wall Street's main indexes rise in a shortened session

The National

November 29, 2024

