US president-elect Donald Trump with his supporters at Madison Square Garden in New York, on November 16. AFP

House passes bill that could make it easier for Trump to crack down on political dissent

US legislators put particular emphasis on Hamas and Hezbollah in their calls to 'hold organisations that support terrorism accountable'

Ellie Sennett
Washington

November 19, 2024

