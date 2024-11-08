The election results are providing a moment of reflection for Democratic activists, organisers and insiders. AP
The election results are providing a moment of reflection for Democratic activists, organisers and insiders. AP

News

US

The lessons US Democrats are - or aren't - learning after Donald Trump's election victory

Democrats struggling with how to move forward and understanding what went wrong

Ellie Sennett
Ellie Sennett
Washington

November 08, 2024

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from DC