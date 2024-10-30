The 2024 US election in charts

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/us-election-harris-trump-assassination-latest/"><b>US election</b></a> Election Day is almost here and millions across the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">US </a>are preparing to – or already have – cast their votes for Democrat <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> or Republican <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>. Here, <i>The National</i> breaks down different aspects of this complicated election into six charts. This aggregate of a range of nationwide polls shows just how close the race has grown ever since Ms Harris moved to the top of the ticket in July after President Joe Biden announced his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/25/joe-biden-speech-address/" target="_blank">decision to step aside</a>. At the national level, Ms Harris and Mr Trump are neck and neck, with each passing day appearing to bring them closer. <i>The National</i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/29/us-election-polls-trump-harris-middle-east/" target="_blank"> conducted a poll</a> that showed Ms Harris is ahead by about three points nationwide, though that is within the margin of error. In the handful of swing states that could decide the election, the margins are even slimmer. In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/10/they-need-our-vote-arab-americans-in-pennsylvania-say-ahead-of-harris-trump-debate/" target="_blank">Pennsylvania</a>, for example, <i>FiveThirtyEight</i> shows Mr Trump has a 0.4 per cent edge over Ms Harris. <i>The National's</i> poll has Mr Trump up by one point in swing states. The US is the only democracy in the world where the head of state is chosen by an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/29/what-is-the-us-electoral-college-map-2024/" target="_blank">electoral college</a>, in which electors decide – usually based on the popular vote in their states – who will become president. To be named the victor, Mr Trump or Ms Harris must receive 270 electoral votes, or the majority of the total 538 up for grabs. Electoral votes are based on population, with the more populous states receiving more votes. The electoral college system is frequently a target of criticism, as it gives more weight to votes in states with lower populations. For example, one electoral vote in Wyoming – the least populous state – represents about 192,000 people, while one vote in Texas – a much larger and more populated state – represents about 730,000 people. Most polls nationwide show that the biggest issue for American voters is the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/18/arab-businesses-allentown-us/" target="_blank">cost of living</a>, which many feel has skyrocketed in the years since the pandemic hit. The poll conducted by Deltapoll for <i>The National </i>showed that the cost of living and the economy topped the list for likely Democratic and Republican voters. Issues including abortion access, health care and immigration varied in importance between Democrats and Republicans. During his keynote speech at a rally at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/27/trump-madison-square-garden-rally/" target="_blank">Madison Square Garden</a> in New York at the weekend, Mr Trump asked a question first asked by Republican president Ronald Reagan in 1980: “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Given the high level of uncertainty over the future of the US economy and the high cost of food, housing and other essentials, most people do not feel like they are better off – the question is who voters trust more to improve things. Foreign policy, particularly the US approach to the Middle East, could play a large role in this election. Conflict in the region, and especially the situation in Gaza, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/28/us-election-poll-video/" target="_blank">could significantly influence voters</a>, <i>The National</i> survey showed. The Biden administration has become the focal point of anger from those opposed to continuing US support for Israel amid the Gaza war, particularly from the Arab and Muslim-American communities.