Closing argument: Kamala Harris speech in Washington to portray hope amid memories of January 6 insurrection

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/us-election-harris-trump-assassination-latest/"><b>US election</b></a>

Thousands of people gathered at the Ellipse in Washington on Tuesday where Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/29/us-election-2024-poll-live/?arena_mid=TkDzoOd2dbsMVEJzY3v5" target="_blank">Kamala Harris will deliver her closing argument</a> to US voters, days before the election on November 5. Hours before the speech was set to begin, people - many wearing t-shirts featuring Ms Harris's picture and carrying signs - queued near the White House. Police said 52,000 people were expected to attend. The location of Ms Harris's speech is no accident, as it is where Donald Trump gave a speech on January 6, 2021, right before a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/05/25/oath-keepers-founder-stewart-rhodes-sentenced-to-18-years/" target="_blank">to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory</a>. "During [Mr Trump's] last administration, it was a very depressing, divisive time," Tanisha Jackson, an epidemiologist living in Washington who came to attend the rally, told<i> The National.</i> "Just his temperament, pettiness and demeanor - the negativity during his last administration." Ms Harris has been campaigning since July, after Mr Biden announced that he would no longer seek a second term in office. Since then, her campaign has focused on promoting "joy", a message that she says stands in stark contrast to the negativity espoused by Mr Trump, who often rails against immigration, the economy and the status of America in the world under the Biden administration. "We're going to spotlight Donald Trump's worst moment as president against Vice President Harris's most hopeful and optimistic vision for the future," Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison told CBS Washington affiliate WUSA9. "She is approaching this as a former prosecutor, she's given her opening argument, she laid out all the evidence, and now she plans to take her closing argument all the way to the jury, the American people." Bringing Ms Harris to the top of the ticket led to a spike in enthusiasm among Democratic voters. But the war on Gaza, now more than a year old, and the Biden administration's near unequivocal support for Israel even as the Palestinian death toll exceeds 42,000, looms heavy. "I wish that we could have been a bit more forceful against [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu," Eric Chancellor, who came from Virginia with his wife to attend the speech, told<i> The National</i>. "I think what's happening in Gaza borders on genocide, and Ukraine, same thing." Progressives from the Democratic Party, as well as Muslim and Arab Americans, have been lobbying and calling on Ms Harris to signal that, should she win, she will break from Mr Biden on his support for Israel. Many have been calling on Ms Harris to endorse an arms embargo on Israel, as well as commit to doing more to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza and in Lebanon. But Ms Harris has so far given little indication that her policies on the Middle East would differ from the current administration. Still, Gina Kelly, from California, who lives in Washington, said that, with Ms Harris at the helm, there is an opportunity to continue to call on her to do more. "What's happening in Gaza right now, the genocide, I want to make sure that voices that are calling for her to do more and hold Israel accountable for their actions are heard," Ms Kelly told <i>The National.</i> "And I think there's significant opportunity to push her on that in a way that does not exist whatsoever with Donald Trump." Polls show the two candidates are neck and neck in the seven battleground states that will determine the election.