Melania Trump argues in her memoir that women should have the power to decide what to do with their own bodies. AFP
Donald Trump responds to wife Melania siding with Democrats on abortion rights

Former first lady publicly endorses women's freedom to choose, as Democrats make abortion a key issue for November

Ellie Sennett
Washington

October 04, 2024