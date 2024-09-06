'Israel is gone' if Harris wins, Trump tells Jewish coalition

Former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> on Thursday told Jewish donors in Las Vegas that they would be “abandoned” if Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> wins the election. Speaking remotely to hundreds of donors with the Republican Jewish Coalition in Nevada, Mr Trump also said he would ban refugees from Gaza and other “terror-infested areas” and that he would arrest “pro-Hamas thugs”, in an apparent reference to pro-Palestine protesters on US university campuses. “You’re going to be abandoned if she becomes president,” Mr Trump said. “If they win, Israel is gone, just remember that.” Ms Harris has stuck to President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden's</a> strong support of Israel and rejected calls from some in the Democratic Party that Washington should rethink sending weapons to Israel because of the heavy Palestinian death toll in Gaza. She has, however, called for a ceasefire in Gaza, calling the situation there “devastating.” Mr Trump promised supporters that, if elected, he would make sure US universities would lose accreditation and federal support over what he described as “anti-Semitic propaganda”. Protests erupted at college campuses across the US this spring, with students opposing Israel's war in Gaza and demanding institutions divest from companies backing Israel. Republicans have said the protests show some Democrats are anti-Semites who support chaos. Protest groups say authorities have unfairly labelled their criticism of Israel's policies as anti-Semitic. Under both Mr Trump and Mr Biden, similarly low numbers of Palestinians were admitted to the US as refugees. From fiscal year 2017-2020, the US accepted 114 Palestinian refugees, according to US State Department data, compared with 124 Palestinian refugees from fiscal year 2021 to July 31 of this year. While Mr Trump sketched out few concrete Middle Eastern policy proposals for a second term, he painted a potential Harris presidency in cataclysmic terms for Israel. “You're not going to have an Israel if she becomes president,” Mr Trump said, without providing evidence. Health authorities in Gaza say more than 40,800 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli assault on the enclave since the October 7 attacks led by Hamas.