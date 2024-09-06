Donald Trump appears via a live satellite video feed during the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership summit in Las Vegas on Thursday. Las Vegas Sun via AP
Donald Trump appears via a live satellite video feed during the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership summit in Las Vegas on Thursday. Las Vegas Sun via AP

News

US

'Israel is gone' if Harris wins, Trump tells Jewish coalition

'You’re going to be abandoned if she becomes president,' former president tells supporters

The National

September 06, 2024