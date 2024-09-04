New York governor's former aide charged with acting as agent for Chinese government

A former aide to two New York governors has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government and using her positions to advance Beijing’s agenda in exchange for financial benefits worth millions of dollars.

Linda Sun, a naturalised American citizen originally from China who held numerous posts in New York state government, including deputy chief of staff for current Governor Kathy Hochul, was arrested on Tuesday along with her husband, Chris Hu, in Long Island.

For about a decade, federal prosecutors say, Ms Sun influenced the messaging of high-level state officials regarding issues related to China, the Associated Press reported.

She also, at the request of Chinese officials, blocked representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to the governor's office and obtained official New York state proclamations for Chinese government representatives without authorisation, prosecutors alleged.

In return, her husband received help for his business activities in China – a financial boost that prosecutors said allowed the couple to buy their multimillion-dollar property in Manhasset, New York, a condominium in Hawaii for $1.9 million, and luxury cars including a 2024 Ferrari, in addition to smaller gifts including event tickets and food.

“As alleged, while appearing to serve the people of New York as deputy chief of staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the CCP [Chinese Communist Party],” US Attorney Breon Peace said.

Their home was raided by federal investigators in July, according to CNN.

Ms Sun is charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering and helping people commit visa fraud and enter the US illegally. Mr Hu is charged with money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and misuse of means of identification. Neither has been charged with espionage.

They have both pleaded not guilty.

A representative for Ms Hochul’s office said the administration had dismissed Ms Sun after “discovering evidence of misconduct”.

The case is part of a broader Justice Department effort to root out secret agents for the Chinese government operating in the US. In recent years, federal authorities have charged Chinese citizens not only with covertly advancing Beijing’s interests but also with harassing and intimidating dissidents on the government’s behalf.

Last year, the Justice Department charged two men with establishing a secret police station in New York while acting under the direction and control of the Chinese government.

