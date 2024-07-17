Biden tests positive for Covid with mild symptoms, White House says

President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden </a>has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said on Wednesday, adding more uncertainty to his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/15/biden-campaign-in-disarray-after-trump-shooting/" target="_blank">already troubled campaign</a>. Mr Biden, who is running for re-election in November, was due to speak at a campaign event in Las Vegas when he unexpectedly cancelled. “I feel good,” he said as he boarded Air Force One to fly out of Nevada. His doctor said Mr Biden has received a dose of Paxlovid, and will be isolating at his home in Delaware. “The President presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorrhea [runny nose] and non-productive cough, with general malaise,” read a note from the doctor, provided by the White House. “He felt OK for his first event of the day but given that he was not feeling better, point-of-care testing for Covid-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the Covid-19 virus.” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden, who has had his vaccinations and boosters, would continue to carry out all of his duties. The development comes at a critical time for Mr Biden, 81, who is battling to keep his campaign afloat after a dismal performance at a debate with his Republican challenger <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> last month. He was<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/06/28/a-bruising-night-for-biden/" target="_blank"> widely criticised </a>after he struggled to express full thoughts, muddled his words and looked ill. In response, members of his own Democratic Party have been increasing pressure on Mr Biden to step down. Further complicating his chances was the attempted assassination of Mr Trump, who emerged bloodied but defiant after a bullet nicked his ear at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Mr Trump is this week attending the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he has been given a rapturous welcome by his supporters and appears firmly the front-runner to win in the November 5 election. After the shooting, Mr Biden postponed a campaign event in Texas. The Covid testing further puts the brakes on attempts to revive his campaign.