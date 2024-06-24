Julian Assange will plead guilty in deal with US and return to Australia

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the US Justice Department, according to court papers filed late on Monday.

The deal will resolve a long-running legal saga that crossed continents, centred on the publication of classified documents, according to court papers filed late on Monday.

Mr Assange is due to appear in the federal court in the Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the western Pacific, to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defence information, the Justice Department said in a letter filed in court.

The guilty plea, which must be approved by a judge, brings an abrupt end to a criminal case of international intrigue and to the US government's years-long pursuit of a publisher whose hugely popular secret-sharing website made him a cause celebre among many press freedom advocates.

Investigators have repeatedly asserted that his actions broke laws meant to protect sensitive information and put the country's national security at risk.

He is expected to return to Australia after his plea and sentencing, which is scheduled for Wednesday morning, local time in Saipan, the largest island in the Mariana Islands.

The hearing is taking place there because of Mr Assange’s opposition to travelling to the continental US and the court’s closeness to Australia.