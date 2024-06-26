Julian Assange pleads guilty to conspiracy in a US court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information, as part of a plea bargain that will leave him a free man.

"Guilty to the information," Assange said, later joking to the judge during the proceedings that whether he is satisfied "depends on the outcome of the hearing".

The plea was entered in federal court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, a US jurisdiction in the Pacific.

Assange arrived at court shortly before the hearing was to begin, wearing a dark suit with a tie loosened at the collar, and entered the building without taking questions.

He has long been wanted by Washington for releasing hundreds of thousands of secret US documents from 2010 as the head of the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks.

He was released on Monday from a high-security British prison where he had been held for five years while he fought extradition to the US.

Although the deal with prosecutors required him to admit guilt to a single felony count, it would also permit him to return to his native Australia without spending any time in an American prison.

He had been jailed in the UK for the last five years, and also spent several years seeking asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, as part of aims to avoid an Espionage Act indictment that could have carried a lengthy prison sentence if he were convicted.

American prosecutors claimed that he conspired with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to obtain the records and published them on WikiLeaks without regard to national security, including by releasing the names of human sources who provided information to US forces.

But his activities drew an outpouring of support from press freedom advocates, who heralded his role in bringing to light military conduct that might otherwise have been concealed from view.

Assange's wife Stella said he would be a "free man", thanking supporters who have campaigned for his release.

"We weren't really sure until the last 24 hours that it was actually happening," she told BBC radio, saying she was "just elated".

The Northern Mariana Islands were chosen because of Assange's unwillingness to go to the mainland US and because of its closeness to Australia, a court filing said.

After the hearing is done, Assange will fly to the Australian capital Canberra, WikiLeaks said on social media platform X.