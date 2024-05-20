Julian Assange: WikiLeaks founder wins right to appeal in extradition battle

Julian Assange was on Monday granted the right to appeal against extradition to the US to face charges in connection with WikiLeaks' publication of hundreds of thousands of files relating to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mr Assange has been indicted on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over his website’s publication of a trove of classified US documents almost 15 years ago.

In March, judges delayed a final decision on whether the 52 year old could appeal against his extradition, pending "satisfactory" assurances from the US that he would not face the death penalty, can use in his defence the First Amendment US constitution, which protects free speech, and that his trial and sentencing would not be prejudiced by his Australian nationality.

At a hearing on Monday, the two judges granted permission to appeal which means Mr Assange will now be able to go again to the High Court in London.

His lawyer Edward Fitzgerald KC asked that the judges should not accept the assurance given by US prosecutors that he could seek to rely upon the rights and protections given under the First Amendment, as a US court would not be bound by this.

"We say this is a blatantly inadequate assurance," he told the court.

Mr Fitzgerald accepted a separate assurance that Mr Assange would not face the death penalty, saying the US had provided an "unambiguous promise not to charge any capital offence".

Lawyers on behalf of the US had said Mr Assange's bid to bring an appeal should be refused given the promises, which were made in a note from the US embassy.

James Lewis KC said there was "no question" that Mr Assange "will be entitled to the full panoply of due process trial rights, including the right to raise, and seek to rely upon, the first amendment as a defence".

The final decision on whether he would be able to rely on the First Amendment would be down to a judge, he said.

"The assurance does make it clear that he will not be discriminated against because of his nationality," he told the court.

Supporters of Julian Assange outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. PA

"He can and will be able to raise all those arguments and his nationality will not prejudice a fair trial."

The court said that if Assange couldn’t rely on the First Amendment then it was arguable his extradition would be incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights, which also provides free speech and media protections.

But the US government says Mr Assange’s actions went way beyond those of a journalist gathering information, amounting to an attempt to solicit, steal and indiscriminately publish classified government documents.

Mr Lewis said that despite giving Mr Assange assurances he could seek to use the First Amendment, his conduct was “simply unprotected”.

“No one, neither US citizens nor foreign citizens, are entitled to rely on the First Amendment in relation to publication of illegally obtained national defence information giving the names of innocent sources, to their grave and imminent risk of harm,” he told the court.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court after he was arrested in London in April 2019. Reuters

Mr Assange was not in court for the hearing but his wife Stella, with whom he has two children aged five and seven, was present to hear the decision.

Mrs Assange said outside the court that lawyers for the US had tried to put “lipstick on a pig – but the judges did not buy it". She said they should “read the situation” and drop the case.

“As a family we are relieved but how long can this go on? His case is shameful and it is taking an enormous toll on Julian," she said.

The decision is the latest twist in his 12-year legal battle to avoid extradition from the UK. A large crowd gathered outside the High Court ahead of the decision.

The WikiLeaks founder fled to the Ecuador embassy in London in 2012 while he was facing extradition to Sweden, where he was being investigated after a rape allegation was made against him two years earlier.

He has been battling extradition to the US since 2019 and is currently being held in the maximum-security Belmarsh Prison in London.

US prosecutors allege that Mr Assange encouraged and helped US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to steal diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks published.

Mr Assange's lawyers say he could face up to 175 years in prison if convicted, though US authorities have said any sentence would likely be much shorter.