WikiLeaks founder Assange freed from prison and diplomats tour Beirut airport – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is freed after five years in a London prison, and has reportedly left the UK.

Lebanese authorities take diplomats and journalists on a tour of Beirut’s international airport, in response to a UK newspaper's allegations that Hezbollah is stockpiling weapons there.

Dubai launches a Dh30 billion project to boost the emirate's rainwater drainage capacity by 700 per cent.