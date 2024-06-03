Anthony Fauci appears before Congress to discuss origins of Covid

Anthony Fauci, who led the US charge against Covid-19, appeared before Congress on Monday, with Republicans grilling him over the national response to the pandemic.

Dr Fauci, who headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for almost four decades, testified before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic – his first time giving public congressional testimony since he left his post in 2022.

The former head of the Niaid who advised President Joe Biden during the pandemic became a lightning rod for Republican anger as schools and businesses were forced to close, and social-distancing and mask-wearing mandates were put in place across the country.

The Republican-led subcommittee has spent more than a year assessing the US response to the pandemic and whether Washington-funded research in China may have played a role in the rise of Covid-19.

Theories of the origins of the pandemic have been circulating since it was first detected in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

The most prevalent is that the disease made the jump into humans at a large seafood and live animal market in the Chinese city.

Others, however, believe Covid-19 came from a leak at a Wuhan lab, where it has been alleged that scientists were engaged in "gain of function" research that led to the creation of the virus.

A major theme of the hearing was the alleged funding of this gain of function research, a much-debated term that entails enhancing a virus in a lab to see how it might behave in the real world.

Republicans have accused Dr Fauci of lying to Congress when he denied in May 2022 that his agency funded gain of function research.

For years, the National Institutes of Health gave grants to New York non-profit group EcoHealth Alliance that used some of the funds to work with a Chinese lab studying coronaviruses commonly carried by bats.

Last month, the government suspended federal funding to EcoHealth Alliance – and proposed barring it from future financing – citing its failure to properly monitor some of those experiments.

But Dr Fauci said "it would be molecularly impossible” for the bat viruses studied with EcoHealth’s funds to be turned into the virus that caused the pandemic.

As to his handling of the pandemic, Dr Fauci said when dealing with a novel outbreak, "the scientific process collects the information that will allow you, at that time, to make a determination, a recommendation or a guideline".

"As things evolve and change and you get more information, it is important that you use the scientific process to gain that information and perhaps change the way you think of things, change your guideline and change your recommendation," he said.

During the hearing, Dr Fauci faced a series of questions about the credibility of his former agency, after the panel revealing last month emails from a colleague about ways to evade public records laws, including by not discussing controversial issues on government email.

Dr Fauci said in opening remarks that “to the best of my knowledge I have never conducted official business via my personal email".

He also said he has received – and continues to receive – threats and harassment over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There have been everything from harassment by emails, texts, letters, of myself, my wife, my three daughters," Dr Fauci said.

"There have been credible death threats leading to the arrests of two individuals and credible death threats means someone who clearly was on their way to kill me."

