Mark Zuckerberg testifies in Meta antitrust case

Meta founder and chief executive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/11/meta-ftc-lawsuit-how-instagram-and-whatsapp-might-be-affected/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/11/meta-ftc-lawsuit-how-instagram-and-whatsapp-might-be-affected/">Mark Zuckerberg took the stand</a> on Monday in the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case that seeks to prove his social media company engaged in anticompetitive behaviour. “These core ideas of connecting with the people you care about have been the things we’ve worked on throughout the company’s history," Mr Zuckerberg told the FTC's lawyer, Daniel Matheson, who asked the Meta founder about the core mission of Meta for several hours. "It remains one of our priorities, but we've always been a service that's allowed people to discover new things in the world," Meta's chief executive, wearing a suit and tie on the witness stand explained, briefly amending his original answer to avoid being pigeonholed. His description of Facebook, and for that matter, Meta, could be a deciding factor in whether or not the presiding judge views the company as anti-competitive in the context of other platforms like TikTok and YouTube. Simply put, the FTC claims that TikTok is not necessarily a competitor because it doesn't focus on friends and family. In Meta's opening statements, it vigorously disagreed with that notion. The plan to call Mr<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/08/27/mark-zuckerberg-regrets-caving-to-biden-administration-pressure-on-covid-19-content/" target="_blank"> Zuckerberg</a> to the witness box was announced during the FTC's opening argument presented by the federal agency's lawyer. “One hundred years of American public policy says that firms must compete if they want to succeed,” Mr Matheson said in his opening argument, which lasted for almost two hours. “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/08/meta-ends-fact-checking-trump/" target="_blank">Meta doesn't want</a> to do that.” What does the FTC's lawsuit mean for hundreds of millions of social media users? In a worst-case scenario, if found guilty of anticompetitive behaviour the judge could force Meta to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp into independent companies, which would be a crushing blow for Meta in terms of advertising revenue. The FTC's case originated during President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump’s</a> first term in office, as regulators began to probe accusations that Meta had used its size to unfairly crush competition in the social media sector. The company's purchase of Instagram in 2012 and its buying of WhatsApp two years later have become the main source of scrutiny for the FTC's case. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/20/tim-cook-mark-zuckerberg-trump-inauguration/" target="_blank">Meta has tried to flex</a> its litigation muscles to get the case thrown out but efforts so far have proved unsuccessful. Reporters gathered as early as 6.30am inside the US District Court about 1km from the Capitol building to get a seat inside courtroom 22A for a trial that has been about five years in the making. Joel Kaplan, Meta’s chief global affairs officer and former policy adviser for George W Bush, was among the Meta senior staffers inside the courtroom. He typed on his phone dozens of times during the FTC's opening arguments and was sitting next to the company's chief legal officer Jennifer Newstead. “This entire thing is grab bag of FTC theories at war with facts,” Meta's attorney Mark Hansen said during the company's opening arguments. “They can keep saying their theories but the facts are different, and ultimately what you'll see is that the facts will prove them wrong,” he added. He claimed Meta bought Instagram and WhatsApp to improve them, and that “by any objective standard”, that's what Meta did. Yet emails displayed during the FTC’s opening statements suggest the company contemplated dragging its feet in terms of making improvements to Instagram and WhatsApp shortly after Meta bought them. The FTC alleged Meta thought it was worth purchasing the apps merely to eliminate potential competition and eventually integrate the features of Instagram and WhatsApp into the main Facebook platform. One email from the Meta’s vice president of engineering suggested Instagram “keep running as insurance”, while another email from Meta’s Instagram lead, Adam Mosseri, implied Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg wanted “to stick it to IG”. Downstairs from the courtroom where the trial started on Monday, several kiosks highlighted some of the more notable US regulatory trials. Among those displayed is the 1982 case that essentially led to the break up of AT&T’s Bell System, one of the biggest monopolies in US history. The effectiveness of that break-up is debated to this day, but the sheer size and influence of Meta now dwarfs that of AT&T’s Bell System. “It’s absurd that the FTC is trying to break up a great American company at the same time the [Trump] administration is trying to save <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/03/tiktok-bids-april-5-washington/" target="_blank">Chinese-owned TikTok</a>,” wrote Jennifer Newstead, Meta’s chief legal officer, on the eve of the trial. “It makes no sense for regulators to try and weaken US companies right at the moment we most need them to invest in winning the competition with China for leadership in AI.” In a post on Meta's platform Threads, spokesman Andy Stone described the FTC’s case as “weak”. “The FTC cleared our acquisitions more than a decade ago,” he wrote. “They allege our only competitors are Snapchat and an app called MeWe … ignoring what every 17 year old knows, we compete with TikTok, YouTube, X and others,” he added, reinforcing the company’s message that Meta is not the monopoly described by the FTC. There had been some speculation that Mr Trump would try to step in and force the FTC to settle the case with Meta, especially with the social media giant making several moves in recent months to appease the Trump administration. Mr Zuckerberg appeared at Mr Trump's inauguration, several months after saying his company regretted working so <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/08/27/mark-zuckerberg-regrets-caving-to-biden-administration-pressure-on-covid-19-content/" target="_blank">closely with former president Joe Biden's administration</a> on monitoring misinformation during the Covid-19 crisis. The company essentially put the kibosh on its independent content fact-checking team, which had become the source of ire for various conservatives. Meta also recently announced the addition of former Trump administration official, Dina Powell McCormick, to its board of directors. So far, there is no indication Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/02/11/will-metas-content-moderation-turnabout-pay-off/" target="_blank">Trump plans to intervene</a>. FTC's lawyers did not respond to questions shouted by reporters in court about whether he had sought to get involved. Further complicating matters is that the trial is being presided over by Judge James Boasberg, whom Mr Trump has accused of bias. Mr Zuckerberg was expected to take the stand on Monday afternoon. Throughout the trial that is expected to last for several weeks, executives and engineers from Snapchat, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and others are expected to be called as witnesses. Meta's former chief executive Sheryl Sandberg and Instagram's lead Adam Mosseri are also expected to be called. The trial continues.