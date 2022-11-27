Fauci makes final plea to Americans to get vaccinated

With weeks to go before he retires, Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who led America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, made one last push to get Americans vaccinated.

Dr Fauci, 81, who led the NIAID for nearly four decades and has served as the chief medical officer to President Joe Biden, urged Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and the flu, which struck early this year.

“Vaccinate for the things you can vaccinate for, and that's flu and Covid,” he said on CBS Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan.

Dr Fauci did the Sunday morning talk show rounds this week, speaking to MSNBC and NBC, as well as CBS.

His media push comes just days after Americans gathered for Thanksgiving and ahead of Christmas.

He once again urged Americans to be vigilant during the holiday season in order to limit the spread of illnesses.

“You gotta use common sense,” he said. “I mean, the idea of coming into a crowded place and you're going home to someone who's immune compromised, it just makes sense to put a mask on.”

While Covid-19 cases are down in the US, respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly referred to as RSV, has hit hard this autumn.

Scientists said the illness, which typically affects young children, has spread rapidly in part because children were protected from common illnesses during the pandemic.

“We don't have a vaccine for RSV, which is particularly problematic for children five years of age and younger and for the elderly,” said Dr Fauci. “But there are things you can do with RSV, avoid congregate settings and particularly if you have a cold or if you have sneezing, stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands.”