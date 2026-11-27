A news channel has been stripped of its licence to broadcast in the UK after it aired a speech by the leader of the Yemen's Houthi rebels in which he glorified the October 7 attacks.

Lualua TV is an Arabic-language news channel focused primarily on Bahraini audiences and available in the UK as a live-stream through its website.

The channel also held a licence to broadcast on satellite, cable or digital terrestrial television in the UK. It is unclear why they held on to the licence, despite not using it.

Media regulator Ofcom said it took action against Lualua TV following the live-streaming of a 45-minute speech by Abdul-Malik Al Houthi, in which he praised the actions of proscribed terrorist organisations Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Houthi leader's speech also contained “content which amounted to uncontextualised and unchallenged hate speech, and abusive and derogatory treatment towards Jewish people” under the UK’s broadcasting code, Ofcom said.

Lualua TV is a member of the Islamic Radio and Television Union, which is under US sanctions over allegations it is controlled by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The decision comes soon after the UK authorities closed down the London presence of Houthi broadcaster Al Masirah TV following an investigation by The National.

The regulator now does not consider Lualua TV’s licence holder, Shells for Media Productions, to be fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast licence.

Ofcom also found several posts on a Lualua TV social media account that supported, promoted, glorified and sought to encourage support for the actions of proscribed terrorist organisations and their leaders.

The regulator said it is in the public interest for broadcasters to offer commentary and analysis on events in the Middle East, including critical viewpoints and report on the actions of proscribed terrorist groups, but “coverage must not promote terrorism or incite crime”, said Ofcom.

“In this case, however, the content went beyond the reporting of events by supporting, promoting and glorifying terrorist actions and ideology without editorial challenge, critical analysis or contextualisation of the views included.”

Cristina Nicolotti Squires, Ofcom’s broadcasting and media group director, said the decision to revoke the licence was made “following a detailed investigation and taking account of a wide range of evidence”.

“Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country and the bar for action against broadcasters is rightly set very high,” she said.

Ofcom also said that Shells for Media Productions “lacked openness and transparency in its engagement with us around the provision of accurate recordings”.

The decision means Lualua TV will not be able to broadcast a television service in the UK on satellite, cable or digital terrestrial television. It does not prevent the live-stream of Lualua TV to audiences online.

Companies House records show that Shells for Media Productions was founded in 2011 and that Yasser Al Sayegh was a director from then until 2015.

An investigation by The National revealed that a cluster of companies owned and controlled by him has established ties with the Islamic Radio and Television Union.