Heathrow’s expansion plans have been dealt a blow by MPs, who said they had not been persuaded there was a case for a third runway at the UK’s busiest airport.
The parliamentary transport committee said the government’s policy statement on expansion required “improvement and clarification” before it could give its support and be able to see off any legal challenge.
The case for expansion had weakened since previous analyses and should not go ahead in its current form, the MPs said.
The airport’s owner, Heathrow Airport Limited, wants to build a third runway, arguing that the site in west London has reached capacity and is being overtaken by other hub airports such as Istanbul.
It says its £33 billion plan would almost double passenger numbers from 85 million to 150 million and add up to 276,000 flights a year.
The plan involves a runway built above a diverted M25 motorway, new terminals and an overhaul of its current infrastructure. A rival plan has been put forward by the Arora Group.
The MPs from all parties were tasked with examining the government’s Heathrow expansion national policy statement (HENPS), which set out four tests: delivering growth across the country without harmful effects on climate, noise and air quality.
They said the economic argument had not been made well enough, with the government’s own analysis showing the benefit to the wider economy of expanding Heathrow would be outweighed by societal and environmental costs to the tune of £53 billion.
They said that treating Heathrow expansion as “uniquely critical” to national growth was not justified as it was forecast to increase annual GDP by 0.05 per cent by 2056, a fraction of the 0.5 per cent predicted a decade ago.
It was initially claimed that 60 per cent of additional growth would occur outside London and the south-east; this was downgraded to a range of 14 per cent – 40 per cent. The MPs suggested the government should find better evidence if it wished to continue with the growth infrastructure designation.
They also raised concerns about the impact that changes to landing charges would have if demand from airlines fell.
They were heavily critical of the government’s approach, saying before it published its draft plans it should have set out its overall strategy for aviation, “examining how Heathrow along with other UK airports support international trade and connectivity, and their climate impacts”.
The legislators called for a parliamentary vote on a new policy statement once an overall aviation strategy had been published to “underpin the conclusion that a third runway is necessary or the best way to deliver he benefits the government wants from aviation”.
They said it was “highly concerning” that there were no committed, funded plans for improving public transport to the airport and said improvements to road and rail access would be needed.
Finally, the government was “failing the climate test”, they said, as Heathrow expansion was not compatible with the UK’s legally binding climate targets and it “seems impossible for the additional carbon dioxide emissions it will generate to be offset elsewhere in the economy”.
They also raised concerns over noise.
Wake-up call
“Our report should be a wake-up call for ministers," said Ruth Cadbury, chairwoman of the committee and Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth, which is on the airport’s flight path.
“We found that the government should have set out its overall strategy for aviation before publishing the draft HENPS. It did not do so and now it has failed to make the case for Heathrow expansion.
“Plans for a third runway should be grounded for now and the government should go back to the drawing board.”
Paul McGuinness, chairman of the lobby group No Third Runway Coalition, said the expansion would "leave the country worse off, once the negative costs are taken into account".
Decades of flight at Heathrow - in pictures
Support for Heathrow expansion has been mixed within the Labour government. It was backed by Keir Starmer, prime minister at the time, and his chancellor Rachel Reeves, who promised 'spades in the ground' by 2029.
But new Prime Minister Andy Burnham has been less effusive, having opposed it when he was mayor of Manchester, which has put the scheme in doubt. He has said the committee’s decision would influence his views.
A Department for Transport spokesperson, said: "The Government has been clear that Heathrow expansion can only proceed if it meets our four tests on economic growth, climate, noise and air quality.
“We note the findings from the Committee’s report and will consider these as we continue to review responses to our consultation on the policy framework underpinning expansion.”
Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said earlier this week that Mr Burnham needed to deliver a decision on the third runway by early in the new year or the project risked collapse. Watering down the scheme by opting for a shorter runway would force the need for an entirely new blueprint, he said.
Reacting to the MPs' report, Mr Woldbye said on Thursday that "the overwhelming weight of evidence and support remains strongly behind Heathrow expansion".
"Trade unions, business groups, airlines, regional airports, senior cabinet ministers and the majority of MPs back expansion because they recognise it is vital to creating quality jobs and supporting long-term economic growth across the UK," he said.
“The case for expanding Heathrow has been examined more thoroughly than almost any infrastructure project in modern Britain.
“Successive governments, independent commissions and industry experts have repeatedly concluded that you either expand Heathrow so the UK can compete and grow, or you accept a steady erosion of the UK’s connectivity and global competitiveness.”
Members of the Heathrow Reimagined campaign, which includes the Heathrow Airline Operators Committee, American Airlines, AMEX GBT, the Arora Group, International Airlines Group (IAG) and Virgin Atlantic, said the report reinforces its position that an “affordable Heathrow is critical to unlocking the benefits of expansion”.
A spokesperson said: “From the outset, we have expressed our support for expansion, but not at any cost.
“Today's publication cites that the current approach to economic regulation at Heathrow 'could work harder' and demonstrates that regulatory reform is not simply confined to expansion.”
It called on the Civil Aviation Authority to “move at pace on the fundamental regulatory reform needed to ensure Heathrow delivers for passengers, businesses and communities across the UK, both now and for generations to come”.