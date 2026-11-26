Heathrow’s expansion plans have been dealt a blow by MPs, who said they had not been persuaded there was a case for a third runway at the UK’s busiest airport.

The parliamentary transport committee said the government’s policy statement on expansion required “improvement and clarification” before it could give its support and be able to see off any legal challenge.

The case for expansion had weakened since previous analyses and should not go ahead in its current form, the MPs said.

The airport’s owner, Heathrow Airport Limited, wants to build a third runway, arguing that the site in west London has reached capacity and is being overtaken by other hub airports such as Istanbul.

It says its £33 billion plan would almost double passenger numbers from 85 million to 150 million and add up to 276,000 flights a year.

The plan involves a runway built above a diverted M25 motorway, new terminals and an overhaul of its current infrastructure. A rival plan has been put forward by the Arora Group.

The MPs from all parties were tasked with examining the government’s Heathrow expansion national policy statement (HENPS), which set out four tests: delivering growth across the country without harmful effects on climate, noise and air quality.

They said the economic argument had not been made well enough, with the government’s own analysis showing the benefit to the wider economy of expanding Heathrow would be outweighed by societal and environmental costs to the tune of £53 billion.

They said that treating Heathrow expansion as “uniquely critical” to national growth was not justified as it was forecast to increase annual GDP by 0.05 per cent by 2056, a fraction of the 0.5 per cent predicted a decade ago.

It was initially claimed that 60 per cent of additional growth would occur outside London and the south-east; this was downgraded to a range of 14 per cent – 40 per cent. The MPs suggested the government should find better evidence if it wished to continue with the growth infrastructure designation.

They also raised concerns about the impact that changes to landing charges would have if demand from airlines fell.

They were heavily critical of the government’s approach, saying before it published its draft plans it should have set out its overall strategy for aviation, “examining how Heathrow along with other UK airports support international trade and connectivity, and their climate impacts”.

The legislators called for a parliamentary vote on a new policy statement once an overall aviation strategy had been published to “underpin the conclusion that a third runway is necessary or the best way to deliver he benefits the government wants from aviation”.

They said it was “highly concerning” that there were no committed, funded plans for improving public transport to the airport and said improvements to road and rail access would be needed.

Finally, the government was “failing the climate test”, they said, as Heathrow expansion was not compatible with the UK’s legally binding climate targets and it “seems impossible for the additional carbon dioxide emissions it will generate to be offset elsewhere in the economy”.

They also raised concerns over noise.

Heathrow's expansion plans include a new terminal and taxiways. Photo: HAL Show caption: Heathrow's expansion plans include a new terminal and taxiwa…

Wake-up call

“Our report should be a wake-up call for ministers," said Ruth Cadbury, chairwoman of the committee and Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth, which is on the airport’s flight path.

“We found that the government should have set out its overall strategy for aviation before publishing the draft HENPS. It did not do so and now it has failed to make the case for Heathrow expansion.

“Plans for a third runway should be grounded for now and the government should go back to the drawing board.”

Paul McGuinness, chairman of the lobby group No Third Runway Coalition, said the expansion would "leave the country worse off, once the negative costs are taken into account".

Decades of flight at Heathrow - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Heathrow Airport in London, the UK's busiest, has been a travel hub for decades. Here The National takes a look back at Heathrow through the years. All photos: Getty Images Show caption: Heathrow Airport in London, the UK's busiest, has been a tra…

An Airco De Havilland biplane of the British airline, Aircraft Transport and Travel Limited, about to leave on the company’s inaugural flight from Hounslow Heath Aerodrome, later known as Heathrow, to Le Bourget, Paris, in August 1919 Show caption: An Airco De Havilland biplane of the British airline, Aircra…

Waterlogged runways at London Airport - Heathrow's original name - one week before it became Britain's main aerial gateway to the US in 1946 Show caption: Waterlogged runways at London Airport - Heathrow's original …

The new BOAC maintenance headquarters at London Airport circa 1955 Show caption: The new BOAC maintenance headquarters at London Airport circ…

The air traffic control room at the airport's new terminal in 1955 Show caption: The air traffic control room at the airport's new terminal i…

US film star Marilyn Monroe with her husband, playwright Arthur Miller, after arriving at the airport in July 1956 Show caption: US film star Marilyn Monroe with her husband, playwright Art…

An aerial view showing the runways in 1958 Show caption: An aerial view showing the runways in 1958

The arrivals and departures board in 1960 Show caption: The arrivals and departures board in 1960

A new airport gift shop, selling items by Chanel, Wedgwood and Pringle of Scotland, in 1961 Show caption: A new airport gift shop, selling items by Chanel, Wedgwood a…

The Queen's Building and the No. 1 Building Europa at Heathrow in 1965 Show caption: The Queen's Building and the No. 1 Building Europa at Heathr…

The Beatles leave Heathrow for Salzburg in Austria, to resume filming of the movie Help!, in 1965 Show caption: The Beatles leave Heathrow for Salzburg in Austria, to resum…

Passenger terminal gates at Heathrow in 1966 Show caption: Passenger terminal gates at Heathrow in 1966

Keith Granville, managing director of BOAC, holding up a model of the Boeing 747 jet, with the new aircraft hangars under construction in the background, at Heathrow in 1969 Show caption: Keith Granville, managing director of BOAC, holding up a mod…

An aerial view of Heathrow in 1970 Show caption: An aerial view of Heathrow in 1970

Passengers boarding the first BOAC Jumbo Jet 747 used for a commercial flight, from London Heathrow to New York, in 1971 Show caption: Passengers boarding the first BOAC Jumbo Jet 747 used for a …

Passengers going through the departure lounge at Heathrow in 1973 Show caption: Passengers going through the departure lounge at Heathrow in…

Concorde takes off from Heathrow on her first commercial flight for British Airways in 1976 Show caption: Concorde takes off from Heathrow on her first commercial fli…

Men at work finalising the Heathrow Central underground station before its opening in 1977 Show caption: Men at work finalising the Heathrow Central underground stat…

Queen Elizabeth II passing though the Tube gates at Heathrow Central station on its opening in 1977 Show caption: Queen Elizabeth II passing though the Tube gates at Heathrow…

An aerial view of Heathrow in 1978 Show caption: An aerial view of Heathrow in 1978

Passengers waiting near a departures board in 1979 Show caption: Passengers waiting near a departures board in 1979

Holidaymakers waiting in the departure lounge at Terminal 3 of Heathrow in 1981 Show caption: Holidaymakers waiting in the departure lounge at Terminal 3 …

British Airways employees protesting at Heathrow in 1984 Show caption: British Airways employees protesting at Heathrow in 1984

Passengers and staff observe a silence in Heathrow's Terminal One to mark the beginning of the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 Show caption: Passengers and staff observe a silence in Heathrow's Termina…

Rower Steve Redgrave at Heathrow with daughters Sophie and Natalie and son Zak after returning from the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games with his gold medal Show caption: Rower Steve Redgrave at Heathrow with daughters Sophie and N…

Spectators watch the last Concorde land at Heathrow in 2003 Show caption: Spectators watch the last Concorde land at Heathrow in 2003

Fans surround the coach carrying the England rugby team at Heathrow, as they arrived from Sydney after winning the World Cup in 2003 Show caption: Fans surround the coach carrying the England rugby team at H…

Heathrow's Terminal 2 in 2004 Show caption: Heathrow's Terminal 2 in 2004

Passengers queue to check in at Terminal 1 of Heathrow Airport during the Christmas 2006 and New Year period Show caption: Passengers queue to check in at Terminal 1 of Heathrow Airpo…

Passengers wait at Terminal 1 on August 10, 2006, after airport security was raised to critical when a terrorist plot to blow up planes in mid-flight from the UK to the US was disrupted by police Show caption: Passengers wait at Terminal 1 on August 10, 2006, after airp…

Planes queueing to take off at Heathrow in 2007 Show caption: Planes queueing to take off at Heathrow in 2007

The new Terminal 5 at Heathrow in 2008 Show caption: The new Terminal 5 at Heathrow in 2008

Aircraft at Heathrow Airport in front of the London skyline in 2016 Show caption: Aircraft at Heathrow Airport in front of the London skyline …

Members of Team GB arrive from Rio de Janeiro at Heathrow, after returning from the 2016 Olympics, which saw Great Britain's strongest performance at the Games in over a century Show caption: Members of Team GB arrive from Rio de Janeiro at Heathrow, a…

A composite photo shows planes taking off from Heathrow in November 2016. Forty-two planes were captured between 10.17am and 11.17am and a montage was created from those single images Show caption: A composite photo shows planes taking off from Heathrow in N…

Items are arranged during an auction preview at Heathrow in 2018. The contents of Terminal 1, which closed in 2015, were being sold Show caption: Items are arranged during an auction preview at Heathrow in …

An airline passenger wearing a face mask pushes her bags through Heathrow's Terminal 5 during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 Show caption: An airline passenger wearing a face mask pushes her bags thr…

British Airways employees welcome Olympians returning from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 Show caption: British Airways employees welcome Olympians returning from t…

Travellers wait in a long queue to pass through the security check in 2022 Show caption: Travellers wait in a long queue to pass through the security…













































































Support for Heathrow expansion has been mixed within the Labour government. It was backed by Keir Starmer, prime minister at the time, and his chancellor Rachel Reeves, who promised 'spades in the ground' by 2029.

But new Prime Minister Andy Burnham has been less effusive, having opposed it when he was mayor of Manchester, which has put the scheme in doubt. He has said the committee’s decision would influence his views.

A Department for Transport spokesperson, said: "The Government has been clear that Heathrow expansion can only proceed if it meets our four tests on economic growth, climate, noise and air quality.

“We note the findings from the Committee’s report and will consider these as we continue to review responses to our consultation on the policy framework underpinning expansion.”

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said earlier this week that Mr Burnham needed to deliver a decision on the third runway by early in the new year or the project risked collapse. Watering down the scheme by opting for a shorter runway would force the need for an entirely new blueprint, he said.

Reacting to the MPs' report, Mr Woldbye said on Thursday that "the overwhelming weight of evidence and support remains strongly behind Heathrow expansion".

"Trade unions, business groups, airlines, regional airports, senior cabinet ministers and the majority of MPs back expansion because they recognise it is vital to creating quality jobs and supporting long-term economic growth across the UK," he said.

“The case for expanding Heathrow has been examined more thoroughly than almost any infrastructure project in modern Britain.

“Successive governments, independent commissions and industry experts have repeatedly concluded that you either expand Heathrow so the UK can compete and grow, or you accept a steady erosion of the UK’s connectivity and global competitiveness.”

Members of the Heathrow Reimagined campaign, which includes the Heathrow Airline Operators Committee, American Airlines, AMEX GBT, the Arora Group, International Airlines Group (IAG) and Virgin Atlantic, said the report reinforces its position that an “affordable Heathrow is critical to unlocking the benefits of expansion”.

A spokesperson said: “From the outset, we have expressed our support for expansion, but not at any cost.

“Today's publication cites that the current approach to economic regulation at Heathrow 'could work harder' and demonstrates that regulatory reform is not simply confined to expansion.”

It called on the Civil Aviation Authority to “move at pace on the fundamental regulatory reform needed to ensure Heathrow delivers for passengers, businesses and communities across the UK, both now and for generations to come”.