Heathrow offers therapy to neighbours hit by third runway plans

Heathrow Airport is providing a “mental health well-being support service” for residents affected by its plans to build a third runway.

Neighbours, some of whose homes will be demolished, are being offered one-to-one therapy, personalised counselling and a 24/7 helpline run by independent health groups and funded by the west London airport.

This month, the government published its blueprint for a third runway, describing the airport’s expansion as “critical to national growth”.

The international consortium which owns Heathrow plans to build a 3,500-metre runway as part of a £49 billion expansion project. A rival scheme by the Arora Group has proposed a shorter runway, although the government prefers Heathrow’s plan.

Around 750 homes would need to be demolished in nearby villages and thousands more are likely to be affected by increased noise. A suggested compensation package would offer 125 per cent of the market rate of the homes to be demolished.

The airport has written to local residents living within a compulsory purchase zone to offer support.

Residents living near Heathrow Airport in west London have been offered mental health support. PA Info

Its letter said: “We recognise that clear definitions of support, strong upfront communication, transparency and clarity on timelines and decision-making will be essential in translating policy intent into effective, trusted outcomes for affected communities.”

The plans have been met with protests from residents. Paul McGuinness, chair of the No 3rd Runway Coalition, said the expansion has “real-life impacts” on the local community.

He said: “The launch of this service tells you all you need to know about the complexities of trying to push forward with this doomed project.”

The coalition believes expansion would “push carbon emissions far beyond recommended levels, forcing deeper, potentially unachievable cuts in other sectors”.

Local MP John McDonnell warned that the third runway would have “disastrous implications”.

He said: “The continuing blight that is being inflicted on our community is inevitably causing mounting stress among local residents, leading to mental health problems.

“No community should be treated so callously … The solution is for the government to have the courage to say once and for all that there will be no third runway.”

Becky Coffin, Heathrow’s director of communities and residential property, told The Times: “We know that years of uncertainty around expansion has created anxiety among the local community, which is why we are funding free access to confidential and independent mental health support for those most affected.

“We acknowledge that the coming years will be incredibly difficult for some, and this support is part of our commitment to be a better neighbour.”