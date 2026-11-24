Two men have been arrested ​on suspicion ​of burglary ​and trespass after a ⁠break-in at the country residence of Britain's ⁠Prince William and his wife ​Kate, UK police said on Tuesday.

Norfolk Constabulary said police were ⁠called on Monday night, following a report of suspicious activity at a property on the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, in eastern ⁠England. The property was unoccupied at the time, police ​added.

The ⁠Sun newspaper first ‌reported that police were investigating a break-in at Anmer Hall, ​a 10-bedroom house that was given to William and Kate as a wedding present by Queen Elizabeth in 2011.

Although they use the country retreat for holidays and short breaks, their main home is on the Windsor Castle estate to the west of London.

A representative for Prince William said they did not comment on security matters.

The news came as the prince visited Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street.

Andy Burnham with Prince William at 10 Downing Street. EPA Show caption: Andy Burnham with Prince William at 10 Downing Street. EPA

While the British royals often mingle with political leaders and government ​ministers at formal occasions, visits to ‌Downing Street, the official ⁠residence of British leaders since ​1735, are less frequent.

Queen Elizabeth dined ​with ‌Winston Churchill at Number 10 in 1955 on the eve of ⁠his resignation and became the first monarch for possibly 200 ⁠years to attend a Cabinet meeting there in 2012 during her diamond jubilee year.

As heir, King Charles also made a number of trips to Downing Street to attend ​meetings and observe the functioning of government, while Prince William's late mother Princess Diana also visited almost exactly 37 years ago in 1989.