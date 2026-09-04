Saudi man stabbed during attempted robbery in London's Mayfair

A Saudi man was stabbed in central London during an attempted robbery on Thursday evening.

The incident prompted the Saudi Embassy to warn its citizens to guard their property and be vigilant when out in the UK capital.

London's Met Police said it was called at 9.38pm to reports of a stabbing in Berkeley Square, in the upmarket area of Mayfair.

A man in his forties was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries have been deemed non-life threatening.

It is believed the man was targeted for his backpack which contained a luxury watch, although this was not visible. No items were stolen.

A 58-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and attempted robbery. He was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

In a statement on X, the Saudi Embassy said “a Saudi citizen was subjected to a stabbing incident in the Mayfair area”.

The embassy said it “emphasises the importance of expediting the completion of the investigations, uncovering all details of the incident, and holding the perpetrator accountable in accordance with the law”.

The statement added that “the Embassy urges citizens to exercise caution and vigilance, and to avoid carrying valuable possessions in public places”.

Saudi student Mohammed Algasim was stabbed to death in Cambridge last year in an unprovoked attack. A construction worker was jailed for life in June for the murder of the 20-year-old, who was attacked outside his accommodation.

Recent years have seen street crime, in particular thefts of mobile phones and watches, damage London’s reputation as a safe place to work and visit.

The city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, has pushed back against the image of a lawless city by releasing figures showing murder rates are below many comparable international cities.

The Met Police said the attack on the Saudi man “appears to be an isolated incident and there is currently nothing to suggest an continuing risk to the wider public”.

It added: “Officers will continue to monitor the situation and keep the need for any additional policing activity under review.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said ambulance crew, paramedics in fast-response cars and an incident response officer were sent to treat the victim.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than five minutes. We treated a patient at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority,” they said.