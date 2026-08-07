Algerian thief jailed over £250,000 Richard Mille watch snatch in London

An Algerian thief who was caught by plainclothes police officers while attempting to steal a £250,000 ($337,470) Richard Mille watch has been jailed for two years and four months.

Brahim Keddad, 29, was seen acting suspiciously by four officers who were patrolling in an unmarked car in central London on May 1. The officers became suspicious of Keddad, who was paying close attention to passers-by as he walked slowly on Jermyn Street, in the upmarket St James's area of the UK capital.

One officer got out of the car to follow Keddad, who got on a Lime bike and cycled towards a Chinese tourist. He approached the man from behind, grabbed his wrist and attempted to rip off the rare watch.

The officer caught Keddad red-handed with help from a member of the public. The officer called for backup and other officers arrived within minutes.

The robbery happened on Jermyn Street, in the upmarket Mayfair area of London. Getty Images Show caption: The robbery happened on Jermyn Street, in the upmarket Mayfa…

Today, Keddad, of Seven Sisters Road, Islington, was sentenced for attempted robbery at Southwark Crown Court. It was told that Keddad claimed he tried to grab the watch "for his daughter", who lives in France. He has 19 convictions in Spain and is wanted in Belgium, where he was sentenced to three years for theft and forgery.

Judge Nicholas Ainley said Keddad's victim must have been "terrified" by the sudden attack.

Detective Sergeant Andy Swindells, who led the investigation, said the jailing of Keddad “highlights the invaluable benefit of plainclothes officers being on patrol”. He said police were "able to spot and arrest Keddad within minutes, returning the valuable watch to its owner and preventing others who live or visit in London from being victims".

"Rolex ripper" gangs targeting wealthy people for their watches have blighted London’s reputation as a safe place to live and visit. Using well-honed tactics, spotters identify a potential victim wearing a watch worth stealing in a public area, follow them and call in accomplices on scooters or in a car to carry out the theft.

But the Met Police have sought to get on the front foot and have sent officers into upmarket areas of London to go after thieves. Some officers have been used as bait to attract criminals.

The Met said their targeted action against theft and robbery continues to deliver results, with watch thefts falling across Westminster, Kensington & Chelsea and Hammersmith & Fulham, where such offences are most prevalent.

Chris Marinello, who recovers stolen luxury watches and artwork, said “incredible” Richard Mille watches were desirable because of their distinctive design. The “very high precision” mechanics are on display, giving the watches a unique look.

“It’s a way of showing off the movement and showing off the artistry that goes into it,” Mr Marinello, founder of Art Recovery International, told The National. “People say to me, ‘You're recovering watches now, that’s different from art.' I say absolutely not. These watches are works of art, no doubt about.”

He explained that Richard Mille is a young brand that only began in 2001 and has marketed itself through close ties to Formula One and tennis stars such as Rafael Nadal. In terms of the typical customer, “it’s probably a Lamborghini driver rather than a Mercedes driver – someone looking to make a statement”, Mr Marinello added.

He said the thriving secondary market for luxury watches, partly a result of limited production, meant it remained worthwhile for thieves to steal them. “What you’re seeing now is that the UK has a lack of jail space so they're releasing cop killers – what does that say to watch thieves?"

In the first six months of this year, watch thefts across the three boroughs of London fell by more than 50 per cent compared with the same period in 2025 – dropping from 213 offences to 97.

As a result of targeted patrols and intelligence-led operations, officers are able to tackle crime effectively, police have said.

"The Met continues to carry out intelligence-led patrols and targeted operations to identify offenders, disrupt criminal networks and protect the public,” Mr Swindells said. “As a result, we’re getting more offenders like Keddad off the street.”