Former British diplomats call on Keir Starmer to act on West Bank annexation

Former British ambassadors and high commissioners have called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to take stronger action to halt Israel’s annexation of the occupied West Bank.

In a letter, the former diplomats warned that condemnation of Israel was insufficient, as tenders to build 3,400 settlement houses on Palestinian soil at E1 are due to be issued on June 1.

“While all eyes are on the US-Israel war on Iran, Israel proceeds with its systematic West Bank annexation,” the letter published in The Guardian said.

“Criticism by Britain, Germany, France and Italy does not deter this Israeli government, which has over decades grown used to rhetorical condemnation without consequences.

“So it keeps growing the illegal settlements, deliberately undermining the two-state solution – the policy of successive British governments and our European partners.”

The letter was signed by Sir Vincent Fean, former consul general in Jerusalem, Frances Guy, former ambassador to Lebanon, Richard Makepeace, former ambassador to the UAE, and William Patey, former ambassador to Afghanistan.

It said that the UK – due to its “historic responsibilities” in the region – could lead a coalition of European and Commonwealth states that would threaten to suspend trade concessions to Israel, and ban UK trade in settlement goods, services and investment.

“Britain is ideally fitted … to give a lead to like-minded European and Commonwealth partners by … banning UK trade in goods, services and investment with settlements; and by suspending trade concessions with Israel for its breach of the human rights provision in the UK-Israel trade and partnership agreement,” the letter said.

The UK suspended negotiations for a new free trade agreement with Israel last year, but its existing free trade agreement, signed in 2020 after the UK left the European Union, still holds.

“Keir Starmer’s welcome intent to reinforce European ties should include making common cause with those willing to act to advance equal rights and mutual security between Israel and Palestine,” the letter said.

“The unlawful occupation needs to end peacefully. Without consequences, illegality grows unchecked and further violence is inevitable.”