Al Shara meets German President in Berlin

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin after arriving in the German capital on his first official visit to the country.

The meeting focused on "strengthening ties" with Germany, "in a manner that serves the shared interests of the Syrian and German peoples," a statement from the state news agency Sana said.

Mr Al Shara was joined by Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, Economy Minister Nidal al-Shaar and Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir.

Mr Al Shara will also meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday to discuss the war in the Middle East, the return of Syrians to their homeland and Syria’s political situation and reconstruction.

Earlier, Mr Al Shara met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss the Syrian economy.

Mr Al Shara also met members of the Syrian community to discuss the need for Syrians to be engaged in the rebuilding of their country.

He is also expected to join a business forum to explore “prospects for economic recovery and the reconstruction of Syria”, according to a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul attend a meeting about the economy. AFP Info

Earlier on Monday, crowds gathered to cheer Mr Al Shara outside the Ritz-Carlton Hotel where he is staying. Police had said they were expecting thousands of people to gather, with rallies organised in support of and in opposition to the Syrian leader.

Ahead of his visit, the German Interior Ministry announced a new initiative to support to Syria's Disaster Management Ministry and help train the emergency services.